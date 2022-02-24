Moylan benefits from tough love approach

Jack Moylan initially thought he was being pranked when Damien Duff called but he had no hesitation in signing up as his attacking general at Shelbourne.

Moylan was at a loose end after parting ways with Bohemians and didn’t expect to have his career rescued by an Irish football legend. Once recruited for the new Shels manager’s project, he reveled in the responsibility.

The manager’s decision to use military measures to mould his new squad played into the 20-year-old’s strengths. Not that he was initially comfortable with the demands placed on him.

“The Army training day camp he arranged in pre-season was great for team bonding but was rotten!” said Moylan, one of the Reds’ best players in last Friday’s league opener against St Patrick’s Athletic.

“It was like being in SAS. There was no holding back. The soldiers were full on, shouting in our faces.

“They told us they were treating us like new recruits in their first week. Stand up straight, speak to them properly with ‘yes Sergeant, no Sergeant’.

“It was our third week into training. You mightn't have spoken to some lads but when you're in the trenches with them with muck and water being kicked in your face, you learn to get along.”

Duff was delighted to see one of his integral - but inexperienced - troopers blossom out of his comfort zone.

“Jack has unbelievable, frightening qualities as a player,” noted his boss. “He had been really quiet up to that camp but he just flipped on the day, driving people along, developing into a real leader of the group.

“I’ve done it as a player and it’s an amazing day. You can spot an awful lot from following a player around for four hours.

“It’s not just ‘oh, we’re running them’. I’m not a slavedriver. It’s to see that side of them by bringing them out of their shell. It was gold for Jack.”

If Shels are to consolidate in the top-flight, Duff will need unpolished gems like Moylan to shine.

They travel to Drogheda United tonight, followed by hosting UCD on Monday. This is the level of opposition that points are essential against to avoid becoming embroiled in a relegation battle.

The attacker – who scored seven times during a loan spell at Wexford last season – had been tipped off about Duff’s interest, though wasn’t convinced it was the real deal when the call eventually came.

“I was actually with one of my mates and I thought this has to be a wind-up,” he said.

“This 086 number I didn’t know popped up and you're kind of star-struck when he rings you first.

“I met him the next day. When he comes calling, when you start speaking to him and hear how passionate he is about football, and how honest and caring he is, you know straight away.

“I had met five other clubs but thought Shels in the Premier Division was the best place to be. You're happy that you're with probably the best manager in the country and a great team.”

While Shels lost 3-0 to St Pat’s last Friday, this will be Drogheda’s first game of the season. Their trip to Finn Harps was one of the two Premier Division fixtures that fell victim to the weather conditions on the opening weekend.

Elsewhere, Derry City’s title credentials will get another early test when they welcome champions Shamrock Rovers to the Ryan McBride Brandywell.

Bohemians host Dundalk while St Pat’s are in action against a Sligo Rovers side also opening their campaign. UCD and Harps square up at the Belfield Bowl. All of the teams have another series of fixtures on Monday night.