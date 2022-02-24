FAI in contact with their counterparts in Ukraine

The FAI are in contact with their counterparts in Ukraine following Russia’s invasion of the country this morning.
The Republic of Ireland are due to play Ukraine in the Nations Cup this summer - with the Aviva Stadium scheduled to host the opening fixture on June 4th with the return leg in Lviv on Tuesday, June 14th.
The FAI issued a statement on the matter this morning saying that they were in constant talks with the key stakeholders.
"The FAI will continue to communicate on an ongoing basis with our Government, our colleagues at UEFA and the Ukraine Association of Football with regards to the latest developments and the implications for the Ukraine v Republic of Ireland fixture in the UEFA Nations League, currently fixed for Lviv on Tuesday, June 14th.
"The FAI will also welcome Ukraine to Dublin on June 4th for the opening fixture in the UEFA Nations League campaign.
"The FAI awaits the outcome of the UEFA ExCo meeting on Friday, February 25th which has been called to discuss the current situation in the Ukraine."
Uefa President Aleksander Ceferin has called an extraordinary meeting for Friday following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.