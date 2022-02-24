Mark Hughes returns to management with League Two Bradford

Braford have appointed Mark Hughes as their new manager until 2024.
Mark Hughes returns to management with League Two Bradford

Bradford have announced the surprise appointment of Mark Hughes as their new manager (Mark Kerton/PA)

Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 10:38
Jonathan Veal

Braford have appointed Mark Hughes as their new manager until 2024.

Hughes, who has managed Manchester City, Stoke and Southampton with distinction in the Premier League, has been in the wilderness since leaving Saints in 2018.

The former Wales manager, 58, returns to the dugout at Valley Parade following Derek Adams’ sacking and inherits a side sitting 15th in League Two with 13 games left this season.

He will take training for the first time on Friday and be in charge of the game with Mansfield on Saturday.

He told the club’s official website: “I am really pleased to be here and am looking forward to the role, and the job in hand. It has been an exciting few days.

“It is maybe a little bit of a surprise that I have come in, but do not be put off by that!

“I am here for a reason: to make Bradford City a team people want to come and watch – and are proud to watch.

Mark Hughes has been out of work since leaving Southampton in 2018 (Martin Rickett/PA)

“The supporters come in their numbers, and that is the thing I have missed since being out of management. I am looking forward to the matchday, getting that adrenaline flowing and interacting with the crowd.

“Certainly, from now until the end of the year, we just want to finish strongly and see where that takes us.

“We want to move the club and everybody with it forward, and hope we can have the success everyone wants.”

Only six men have managed more Premier League games than Hughes, whose career has taken him to Blackburn, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR, Stoke and Southampton.

He also had a distinguished playing career with the likes of Manchester United, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Chelsea.

Bradford chief executive officer Ryan Sparks called it one of the most “significant appointments in the club’s history”.

He said: “We are delighted to have secured Mark’s services, and I am looking forward to working alongside him.

“His record and stature in the game speaks for itself, and he has achieved a great deal. To have him in our dugout is representative of the club’s ambition and desire to be successful.

“Mark expressed an interest in becoming our manager and, following talks between he, myself and Stefan (Rupp), we are today thrilled to be in a position to unveil him.

“This is without doubt one of the most significant appointments in the history of our football club. Mark recognises our true potential – and has the desire to ensure we fulfil it.

“Mark will be provided with the tools he requires in order to achieve our goals – be that in coaching, recruitment, sports science, medicine or any other area.

“He is relishing the challenges ahead and has repeatedly proven himself to thrive at elite levels of the game, in high-pressure situations.”

More in this section

Atletico Madrid v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League - Round of Sixteen - First Leg - Wanda Metropolitano Substitute Anthony Elanga pounces to grab Champions League draw for United
Liverpool v Leeds United - Premier League - Anfield Relentless Liverpool crush Leeds to leave Man City feeling the heat
Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Turf Moor Ben Mee header powers Burnley to victory over Tottenham
BradfordPlace: UK
<p>Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha celebrates scoring his sides third goal during the Premier League match at Vicarage Road, Watford. Picture: John Walton/PA.</p>

Crystal Palace turn on the style to leave Watford in deeper trouble

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up