Substitute Anthony Elanga pounces to grab Champions League draw for United

Anthony Elanga’s late equaliser shifted the balance of this last 16 tie to ensure Manchester United will head into the second leg with the belief they have laid the foundation to progress into the Champions League quarter-finals.

Outplayed for long periods of this first leg, Ralf Rangnick’s side main priority appeared to be to ensure Atletico Madrid didn’t add to the seventh-minute lead given to them by Joao Felix’s header.

In the intense atmosphere of the Wanda Metropolitano, Rangnick’s side were often found wanting, delivering a performance that lacked conviction and intensity. They managed to stay in the game, however, and just five minutes after appearing as a substitute, Elanga produced a composed 80th minute finish to transform United’s evening. The away goals rule may have been scrapped this season, but there was no doubting the significance Elanga’s effort.

Rangnick’s side will have to perform significantly better in the second leg if they are to finish off the job but they will go into that game with no shortage of belief and confidence now.

The United manager spoke before kick-off of his hope his side would be able to make a positive start. In reality, it quickly became clear United’s early focus would be on keeping the home side at bay as Atletico threw everything at their opponents during the opening stages.

The United manager had sprung something of a surprise with his decision to include Victor Lindelof at right-back ahead of recognised full-backs Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Diogo Dalot. The move betrayed Rangnick’s concern his side would be tested defensively and Lindelof was quickly involved when he made an excellent block to deny Jose Maria Gimenez’s shot after Bruno Fernandes had carelessly lost possession inside the United penalty area.

The half-chance only strengthened the belief among Simeone’s players that they could force an early lead and the breakthrough came in the seventh minute. Felix’s header was outstanding but it was impossible to ignore the fact that United didn’t help themselves as Fred, included in place of Scott McTominay who was ruled out because of illness, was slow to close down Renan Lodi after Lindelof headed a corner clear.

Lodi easily stepped around the United midfielder and delivered a superb curling cross that Felix met after moving ahead of Harry Maguire. David de Gea had no chance of saving the Portuguese’s diving header and Rangnick’s side found themselves behind without having made any impression on their opponents.

There was no doubt which side was handling the pressure of the occasion better and United’s early uncertainties remained a feature of their display throughout a frustrating 45 minutes.

An extended period of possession allowed the visitors to settle but their attacking efforts were easily contained by Atletico who appeared to relish the opportunity to sit back and test United on the counter-attack.

Marcus Rashford managed a couple of strong runs down the right, one of which created the opening for Fernandes to test his luck from long range but Cristiano Ronaldo, operating at the head of the United attack, remained on the fringes of the game and his growing frustration was evident as the first half progressed.

The former Real Madrid man, who had scored 25 goals in 35 matches against Atletico prior to this game, was restricted to one hopeful shot from distance that drifted harmlessly wide in the opening 45 minutes and it was clear United would have to add more conviction to their attacking efforts if they were to get back into the game.

As it was, they were fortunate to reach the break trailing only by one goal. The woodwork came to United’s aid shortly before the break when Sime Vrsaljko directed a header into the ground and against the bar. Once again, the chance came from an excellent Lodi cross but the wing-back was allowed to move into a dangerous position because of the visitors’s failure to organise themselves in time to deal with a short free-kick.

That summed up United’s first half efforts. Geoffrey Kondogbia was dominant in central midfield with Rangnick’s side appearing tentative and uncertain in all areas of the pitch, too often needlessly conceding possession in dangerous areas of the pitch. In particular, though, Atletico were making headway down the United right where Lindelof struggled to contain the threat of Lodi who came close with an angled shot that flew into the side netting.

There were few signs United were ready to shed their bad habits of the first half when the game resumed. Too often any hope of building a sustained period of possession was disappeared after a misplaced pass - Fernandes was particularly guilty - or, on one occasion, a hopelessly misdirected 35-yard shot by Rashford.

Ronaldo’s poor free-kick added to the roll call of unimpressive efforts but the introduction of Elanga gave United more energy and the youngster did well to hold his nerve and place his finish beyond Jan Oblak after being sent clear by Fernandes.

Atletico Madrid (3-5-2): Oblak 6; Savic 7, Gimenez 7, Reinildo 7; Vrsaljko 7, Llorente 6, Herrera 7, Kondogbia 9, Lodi 8 (Lemar 75, 6); Felix 8 (Griezmann 75, 6), Correa 7.

Subs not used: Lecomte, Christian, De Paul, Suarez, Felipe, Hermoso, Serrano.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Lindelof 5 (Wan-Bissaka 66, 6), Varane 6, Maguire 6, Shaw 5 (Telles 65, 6); Fred 6, Pogba 5 (Matic 65, 6); Rashford 5 (Elanga 75, 6), Fernandes 6, Sancho 6; Ronaldo 6.

Subs not used: Henderson, Heaton, Bailly, Jones, Mata, Dalot, Lingard, Mejbri.

Referee: Ovidiu Hategan (Rom)