Relentless Liverpool crush Leeds to leave Man City feeling the heat

Liverpool 6 Leeds 0

Two goals each from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane helped Liverpool finally use up their game in hand on leaders Manchester City with an emphatic win that declared the Premier League title race well and truly open.

Jurgen Klopp’s side may well be in the process of pulling off one of the most remarkable title comebacks in the league’s history and, as Joel Matip and Sadio Mane also hit the net last night, they even moved ahead of City in the goal difference column.

On January 15, after Pep Guardiola’s side beat Chelsea, Liverpool were 14 points behind their rivals, although with the luxury of a game in hand.

Now, should City lose at Everton in their next league game on Saturday evening, Klopp will send out his squad against West Ham in theirs, a week on Saturday, with the chance to move top on goal difference.

City host United in the Manchester derby 24 hours later but, all of a sudden, the hunters have become the hunted and the complex dynamics and psychology that accompany such a title race have been completely turned on their head.

Indeed, as the waves of red shirts cut gaping holes through a woeful Leeds defence last night, it was impossible not to see Liverpool having a considerable edge over City in the departments of momentum and confidence.

Marcelo Bielsa’s struggling team certainly had no answer and, pretty shortly, no aim other than avoiding the 7-0 defeat they suffered against Guardiola in December; the joint-worst result in their history.

It was an electrifying first half from Liverpool who should have been leading by far more than the three goals they scored.

But, after Salah struck from his first penalty on 14 minutes, awarded after Andy Robertson’s cross struck the arm of Stuart Dallas and VAR agreed with Michael Oliver’s penalty award, Leeds looked doomed.

There was a cruel moment of false promise for the visitors, when Raphinha slid in a Jack Harrison cross after 28 minutes only to have the effort ruled out for offside.

But, on the half hour, Matip was the unexpected hero, exchanging passes with Salah, advancing and burying the ball with the sort of finish of which his team mate would have been proud.

And five minutes later, Liverpool were slightly fortunate that Oliver judged that Luke Ayling tripped Mane from behind as he raced through. Salah, of course, needed no second invitation with a devastating finish past Illan Meslier.

That made it 27 goals, and 10 assists, for the season for Salah who is turning in a campaign for the ages, despite the physical strains of playing for Egypt in last month’s Africa Cup of Nations.

In all, it was brutally brilliant and efficient but might - probably should - have been better.

The impressive newcomer Luis Diaz destroyed Ayling down the Leeds right and his shot was well saved by Meslier who half sat on the ball to prevent its passing.

And in the dying embers of the first half, there were two more glorious chances that should have led to Liverpool goals. Fabinho missed a routine chance from six yards, following a Trent Alexander-Arnold free-kick.

And Alexander-Arnold played Salah clean through on goal yet again only for the striker’s chip to beat Meslier but be cleared off the line by Junior Firpo.

After the interval, Liverpool set about trying to add to Leeds’ woes and worrying form that has seen them win just two of their last 11 league games and be dragged firmly back into the relegation fight.

Mane’s early long-range effort was well held by Meslier before Salah curled a shot at the goal which was just the right height for the Leeds keeper to save.

After 61 minutes, Salah really should have claimed his hat-trick goal, after unselfish work by Curtis Jones, but leaned back and blazed an effort high over the goal from 15 yards.

Jones, too, tried to get in on the goalscoring act as his firm strike, from a difficult angle, was well blocked again by the over-worked Meslier.

Finally, it was left to Mane to continue the rout, first after 80 minutes, when he was picked out by the cross of substitute Jordan Henderson and finish emphatically from eight yards.

In the last minute of normal time, he was on hand to force the ball over the line after substitute Divock Origi’s effort was only half-saved by Meslier.

And then, with the last touch of the game, Virgil van Dijk made it three goals in the final ten minutes when he powered in a Robertson corner.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Alisson 6; Alexander-Arnold 7, Matip 7, van Dijk 7, Robertson 7; Thiago 8 (Henderson 68, 7) , Fabinho 6, Jones 7 (Milner 76, 6); Salah 9, Mane 7, Diaz 7 (Origi 84). Substitutes (not used) Konate, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Kelleher.

Leeds (4-1-4-1): Meslier 7; Dallas 4, Ayling 4, Struijk 6, Firpo 5; Forshaw 6; Raphinha 6, Klich 6 (Shackleton 45, 5), Rodrigo 5 (Roberts 45, 5), Harrison 6; James 5 (Gelhardt 61, 6). Substitutes (not used) Klaesson, Bate, Cresswell, Summerville, McCarron, Kenneh.

Referee: M Oliver 7