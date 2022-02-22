Chelsea make light of Lukaku absence with win over Lille

Chelsea 2 Lille 0

Gerry Cox

No Lukaku, no problem. Chelsea chalked up a 2-0 win that puts them in sight of the Champions League quarter finals, a victory achieved comfortably without their record signing Romelu Lukaku who was dropped after his anonymous display against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel put Kai Havertz in the number nine position and the German responded with an early goal and a far more impressive all round display than Lukaku managed at Palace.

Christian Pulisic scored a second goal just after the hour mark to give Chelsea a decent cushion going into the second leg of this tie in a fortnight's time, although Lille were no pushovers at Stamford Bridge and caused the Blues plenty of problems. But assured displays from Thiago Silva in defence and N'Golo Kante in midfield meant Chelsea came through unscathed, although they lost Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech to injuries early in the second half, a concern for Tuchel ahead of his side's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool on Sunday.

The game had begun at a cracking pace that rarely let up, and it was Chelsea who struck first. Havertz had a golden chance to open the scoring in the fourth minute when Cesar Azpilicueta's cross found him unmarked five yards from goal, but the German had to stretch to reach the ball and lifted it over the bar from point-blank range.

Havertz then showed more composure when he ran on to a Ziyech pass, cut in from the right and curled a left footed shot that Leo Jardim, the Lille goalkeeper, did well to turn away. From the resulting corner, however, Jardim's defensive team-mates showed less awareness as they allowed Havertz to drift in to the centre of the penalty area unmarked to head home Ziyech's corner kick.

It was the perfect start for Tuchel's men and should have been the spur to kick on. But strangely they went into retreat, forced to some extent by some excellent play by Lille, most notably from Renato Sanches, the Portuguese midfielder who has come back from a spell in the doldrums after bursting on to the world stage at Euro 2016.

Sanches went off the boil soon afterwards at Bayern Munich, sank without trace during a loan spell at Swansea, and looked like yet another bright young talent who had lost his way.

But he has shone at Lille and was excellent again for an hour last night, with his dynamic runs, clever passing and constant twisting and turning causing problems for Chelsea.

One of his crosses forced Antonio Rudiger into a horrible slice that almost flew into his own goal, only to land on the roof of the net. Sanches then sent Amadou Onana clear, but Edouard Mendy charged out of his area to boot the ball away. When Sanches put Benjamin Andre clean through shortly before half-time, the winger wasted a chance to test Mendy.

Up to that point, Chelsea's only other attempt on goal was a tame volley from Marcos Alonso that was straight at Jardim.

But Tuchel obviously reminded them at half-time that attack is the best form of defence, and his players were more forward-thinking after the break. Alonso hit a more powerful volley from a tight angle that Zeki Celik did well to block. Havertz seized on a loose pass in midfield, ran from the halfway line but fired his shot high over the bar.

Moments later Ziyech limped off, following the departure earlier of Kovacic, two players that Tuchel would not want to be without for Sunday's cup final. The fact that they both went straight down the tunnel for treatment does not augur well for their chances of facing Liverpool.

But Chelsea's chances of reaching the quarter-finals of this competition went up a notch five minutes later when Pulisic made it 2-0. N'Golo Kante was the architect with a driving run from the halfway line, sprinting clear of his marker until the edge of the penalty area. His perfectly-weighted pass to his left allowed Pulisic to take one touch before guiding the ball past Jardim and in at the far post.

Tuchel made two more substitutions, sending on Malang Sarr and Timo Werner rather than Lukaku, who spent more time warming up than he had spent on the ball at Selhurst Park last weekend.

Whether he returns for the cup final on Sunday is open to question, and given the form of Havertz, the German must be favourite to lead the line for Chelsea.

CHELSEA (3-4-3): Mendy 7; Christensen 7, Silva 8, Rudiger 7, Azpilicueta 6, Kante 8, Kovacic 6 (Loftus-Cheek 51), Alonso 6 (Sarr 80); Ziyech 7 (Saul 59),Havertz 8, Pulisic 7 (Werner 80).

LILLE (4-3-3) Jardim 7; Celik 6, Fonte 6, Botman 6, Djalo 6 (Gudmundsen 76); Onana 6 (Yilmaz Burak 65), Xeka 6, Andre 6; Sanches 7 (Ben Arfa 80), David 6 (Zhegrova), Bamba 6.

Referee: Jesus Gil Monzano (Spain) 9/10