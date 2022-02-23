Cork City's Kevin O'Connor enjoying return to 'home away from home'

Wexford defender back at the club where spirits high after opening SSE Airtricity League First Division win
Cork City's Kevin O'Connor says the side are ready to push for promotion this season. Picture: Inpho/Laszlo Geczo

Wed, 23 Feb, 2022 - 06:00
Andrew Horgan

League of Ireland

Following their comprehensive 6-0 win away to Bray Wanderers on the opening night of the First Division season, the talk amongst the Cork City fan base currently is of ending the 2022 campaign as champions.

So with that, one of the many tasks Colin Healy had to accomplish this week was to ensure that complacency didn’t set in amongst his players, particularly with a tough fixture against John Caulfied’s Galway United to come at Turner’s Cross on Friday night (7.45pm).

“They’re good lads but if I see that around the training ground or I see that on the training pitch, I will pull them up on it straight away,” warned Healy.

“We are in a good place at the moment but we still need to do the hard work. Galway are going to be a difficult side, they always are so it’s going to be a big ask for us but the players will be ready for it.” 

City's Kevin O’Connor - a First division winner with Shelbourne last year and a Premier Division winner with City under Caulfield in 2017 - has his eyes set on more title glory but he insists Healy hasn’t had to step in to keep their feet on solid ground.

“No, Jesus no. You’d know 100% if he had seen it, he would call it not a bother,” admits O’Connor. “That’s good as players, you expect that from him and you don’t want to get a bollocking from him really. 

"This is probably my home away from home. I have always loved playing down here, I have enjoyed every second of it and hopefully, we can win the league. I had a taste of winning the higher one but I wasn’t there the night we won the league so I want to be involved in that when we do. That’s our goal this year, to push for that.”

