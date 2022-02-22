Leeds identify ‘small number of supporters’ that threw objects against Man Utd

Leeds identify ‘small number of supporters’ that threw objects against Man Utd
Anthony Elanga (bottom) was struck by a coin (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tue, 22 Feb, 2022 - 17:41
James Whelan

Leeds have identified a “small number of supporters” who threw objects onto the pitch during Sunday’s defeat by Manchester United at Elland Road.

Teenage Red Devils winger Anthony Elanga was struck on the head by a coin as the away side celebrated retaking the lead in their 4-2 victory.

Leeds have passed CCTV footage on to West Yorkshire Police and will issue lifetime bans to any supporters found guilty of an offence.

Footage has been handed over to West Yorkshire Police, who will seek to arrest the individuals using the information provided by the club

A Leeds statement read: “Following CCTV checks conducted yesterday, we can confirm that a small number of supporters who threw objects onto the pitch at Sunday’s match have already been identified.

“As this is a criminal offence, the images and footage have now been handed over to West Yorkshire Police, who will seek to arrest the individuals using the information provided by the club.

“Not only do these people face criminal prosecution, but they will also be banned from attending Leeds United games pending the outcome of the police investigation. They will then be subjected to lifetime bans if found guilty.

“These people do not represent our loyal fanbase, but there is no hiding from the fact that this is not the first incident of this kind experienced at Elland Road this year.

“We want to be clear that this is not acceptable behaviour and will not be tolerated.”

West Yorkshire Police made nine arrests during the game for a number of offences including public order, throwing of missiles and breach of banning order.

Elanga was not hurt and scored the fourth goal to seal victory for the visitors.

More in this section

Wales v Republic of Ireland - Pinatar Cup Third Place Play-off Denise O'Sullivan fires Ireland to win over Wales in Pinitar Cup
Jurgen Klopp file photo Jurgen Klopp insists Manchester City’s defeat changes nothing for Liverpool
Paraguay v United States US women's soccer resolve a longstanding dispute over equal pay
LeedsFansPlace: UK
<p>Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte are on a collision course (Bradley Collyer/Nick Potts/PA)</p>

Tyson Fury announces social media blackout ahead of fight with Dillian Whyte

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up