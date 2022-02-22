Denise O'Sullivan fires Ireland to win over Wales in Pinitar Cup

Pinatar Cup

Ireland 1 Wales 0

John Fallon

Denise O’Sullivan’s 17th international goal earned Ireland victory over Wales to seal third place at the eight-nation Pinatar Cup.

The Cork native has began her senior international career in 2011 by bagging a brace on her debut against Wales and she slayed the Dragons again in Spain. Excellent pressing by Lucy Quinn on 25 minutes forced the Welsh defence into a stray pass and there to pounce was O’Sullivan, whose first-time rising shot from 20 yards flew past Olivia Clark.

Earlier Kyra Carusa had sliced wide from an acute angle while centurion Niamh Fahey should have added a second just before the break from Katie McCabe’s corner only to head over from eight yards.

The best chance for Wales to equalise fell to Sophie Ingle five minutes after the break but the Chelsea midfielder’s strike grazed the crossbar.

McCabe dragged a shot wide while Lucy Quinn couldn’t keep her header down following a right-wing cross from the impressive Jessica Ziu.

Ireland were full value for their second win of the tournament, having beaten Poland 2-1 before a much-changed side lost 1-0 to Russia on Saturday.

Next up for Ireland is a visit to Gothenburg on April 12 to face their World Cup qualifying group leaders Sweden. Ireland occupy the play-off post for next year’s finals with four games left.

IRELAND: C Brosnan (E Badana 63); N Fahey, L Quinn, S McCarthy, J Ziu, R Littlejohn, D O’Sullivan, K McCabe; H Payne (L Kiernan 63), L Quinn (A Barrett 86); K Carusa (A Larkin 46).

WALES: Olivia Clark; Charlie Estcourt, Rhiannon Roberts, Gemma Evans (Anna Filbey 60), Rachel Rowe (Lily Woodham 60); Ceri Holland (Elise Hughes 70), Sophie Ingle, Angharad James, Ffion Morgan (Kayleigh Green 70); Jess Fishlock (Helen Ward 70); Natasha Harding (Georgia Walters 60).

Referee: Bockova Miriama (Slovakia).