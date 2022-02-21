Golden girl Molloy growing used to spotlight

Being the golden girl of an Ireland women’s squad increasingly capturing the public’s imagination did curb Ellen Molloy’s progress, she admits herself.

The midfielder from Thomastown was just 16 and four months when handed her debut in a crucial Euro qualifier away to Ukraine in October 2020.

Four more senior caps have followed, during which time her profile in the Women’s National League has also rocketed. Molloy was part of Wexford’s FAI Cup-winning team three months ago.

Added to those commitments is the task of completing her Leaving Certificate in Presentation College, Kilkenny.

Juggling the demands, while absorbing the spotlight, is a combination she’s learnt to master.

"There was a while when I did take it as pressure and sort of lost my feet a bit,” admits Molloy ahead of Ireland’s final friendly at the Pinatar tournament against Wales (2.30pm).

“However, I think that I'm getting used to it the more that I keep playing. Interviews like this week’s ones are a good learning process.

“Going from playing for Thomastown to Wexford, the media attention went from one extreme to another.

“It was a bit of a learning curve but I think I’m getting used to it slowly.”

England, rather than a scholarship in America, appeals in her football journey but not before the exams are completed in the summer. To accommodate her trip to Spain with Ireland, mock exams were arranged a week early.

“My school ordered a different set of exam papers to the rest of my students and gave me a room on my own, so it was quite a busy week,” she explained.

“I actually didn’t mind it because I didn’t want to be studying in camp. I finished mine last Friday whereas the other pupils only had three done.

“I’m looking at radiography or teaching, two completely different things, but I’d like to combine football with studying if possible.

“I’m not really too interested in the USA, that kind of route. It’s just seeing if clubs in the UK offer that or I'll stay in Ireland because I’m happy enough with Wexford.”

Molloy started Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Russia, part of a much-changed side from the one that opened the tournament by beating Poland 2-1.

Heather Payne could come back into the side after recovering from a groin strain but new cap Chloe Mustaki will be rested.

Planning for the next outing, away to World Cup group leaders Sweden on April 12, is the priority. "We will not underestimate Wales,” said Ireland boss Vera Pauw.