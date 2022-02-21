Second victory over Russia for Ireland U19 women

Women's U19 International: Ireland 3 Russia 1

Victory for the Republic of Ireland Women's Under-19s over Russia in Antalya, Turkey rounded off a productive camp for Dave Connell's squad.

In the first meeting between the two teams, Ireland were 1-0 victors and they once again came out on top in a game they dominated.

Ireland made the breakthrough in the 25th minute when Erin McLaughlin sent in a perfect ball to be planted in the net by Shelbourne ace Jessie Stapleton.

Four minutes later, captain Della Doherty set up Kerryanne Brown for the second as the Girls in Green maintained their dominance to the break.

The pattern continued in the second half with Aoife Horgan, Maria Reynolds and McLaughlin controlling the middle.

The third goal came in the 67th minute when Emily Corbet finished. Russia quickly hit back a minute later but Connell's team never looked in danger of being reeled in.

After a successful camp, Ireland will continue to work towards their UEFA European Championship Phase 2 Qualifiers in the Czech Republic this April.

Republic of Ireland: Rugile Auskalnyte (Ciara Glackin 46) Kate Slevin (Melissa O’Kane 75) Della Doherty (Abby Tuthill 75), Therese Kinnevey (Olivia Milner 75), Shauna Brennan, Aoibheann Clancy (Emily Corbet 46) Jessie Stapleton (Nicole McNamara 67), Jenna Slattery (Maria Reynolds 46), Erin McLoughlin (Eva Mangan 75), Kerryanne Brown (Aoife Horgan 46), Emma Doherty (Michelle Doonan 67).