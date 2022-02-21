Johnny Nicholson: For once, City match Liverpool in the thriller stakes, while United show grit 

Spurs get their Spursiness on

The game of the week, of the month, of the year so far. You couldn’t say Manchester City didn’t deserve to win this mad game, they did, but they couldn’t. Spurs are their bogey team — City having won only one in the last five against them. So it didn’t matter that Spurs tried to gift them the game with a goalkeeping error and a penalty. It didn’t matter that at one point City had 90% possession for 10 minutes. It didn’t matter that Tottenham looked quite aimless much of the time. It didn’t matter that they largely relied on Harry Kane to just do something. Because this time, he absolutely did. Kane, maybe keen to prove what City are missing, was especially terrific all game, somehow playing as defensive organiser, midfield playmaker and ruthless striker all rolled into one. He scored two and had a third VAR-ed out. They would not, could not, be beaten and so, maybe inevitably, scored the winner in the 95th minute. Ironically, Kane was exactly the sort of player who can play anywhere and do anything that the City boss so loves. If only all City’s games were as good as this. If only all Spurs games were as good as this.

Fantastic Liverpool thrill again

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Unlike the more usually robotic Manchester City (when not playing Spurs), Liverpool are a thrill machine because there is always a sense of jeopardy about their games. They went behind early in the second half to Norwich, Jurgen Klopp changed formation to a 4-2-3-1, made substitutions and utterly changed the game. They came storming back, scoring two sizzling goals in three minutes. The first a spectacular overhead kick by Sadio Mane, the second via a breathtaking pinpoint long ball from ‘keeper Alisson to Mo Salah, 25 yards out, to score his 150th Liverpool game. Luis Díaz also scored his first goal for the club. He already has the Liverpool gloss to his play. A perfect signing. A perfect fit.

Three goals in 15 minutes wrapped up the three points. In the second half, the Reds' passing was sublime, especially substitute Thiago Alcântara who was hitting perfectly weighted balls into the dynamic front line. He is always on the move, always aware, constantly looking around him, knowing where everyone is and what passes are on. You can tell he grew up in Barcelona watching Xavi. He has the same software installed into his football brain. Norwich didn’t play badly and can take much positivity out of the game but at times, Liverpool can astonish.

Noisy old school magnificence at Elland Road

This is one of English football’s great old fixtures and ghosts of past greats are evoked at every turn. Elland Road in full voice is an intimidating place and a throwback to more visceral days. The prawn sandwich brigade never quite made it to Leeds but with United going in at half-time two goals up and dominating the game, it had gone rather quiet.

Yet as soon as Leeds got a goal back the whole place went wild. The noise was incredible and stirred the blood to hear, but the roar that greeted the second goal, scored less than a minute later, nearly ripped a hole in the space-time continuum. This was no ordinary atmosphere, it was febrile, electric and unhinged.

Raphinha’s introduction had transformed Leeds making them better balanced and able to play at a better pace. Now it was like watching a heavyweight boxing match as these two giants of football history knocked seven bells out of each other. Fred put United ahead but like a prize fighter on the ropes, Leeds would not give in. They threw everything at the game, leaving themselves open to the counter attack, searching for another haymaker to land on United’s glass jaw. But despite all their efforts, they ran out of legs in the middle of the park and United scored a fourth to seal the win.

Leeds do not look like a side that might be relegated, United showed the sort of sheer grit and bottle their fans have been missing in recent weeks and months. Since Ralf Rangnick’s first match in charge, only Manchester City have more Premier League points and goals, while no team has lost fewer games, which, considering they have often played fragmented, stuttering football, isn’t half bad at all.

West Ham United are a mid-table side with a mid-table manager

West Ham United manager David Moyes during the Premier League match at the London Stadium, London. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

It was the battle of the horribles at West Ham United on Saturday with David Moyes again surrendering to money over morality, selecting cat kicker Kurt Zouma to play Newcastle (to no great effect) whose ownership perhaps puts cat kicking into perspective. Each set of fans could feel justified in booing the other. Both sides are full of decent enough players but they both played a poor game, largely because both are being coached inadequately.

West Ham United are in a false position, they’re really a mid-table side with a mid-table manager. Moyes has reverted to his more typical hollow-eyed, terrified expression as he peers at the team he’s put out playing poorly and not knowing how to do anything about it. Their lofty position thus far has never really represented their true quality or nature. After all, they have conceded five more goals than Burnley, who are second bottom. Both sides churned out some dire football, especially in the second half. Awful stuff that bored many into leaving early.

Howe not to defend

Newcastle fans are desperate to paint Eddie Howe as having transformed their team. While things have improved after spending around £100 million, this fan adoration is mostly delusion borne out of a one-eyed need to keep telling the world how bad Steve Bruce was, even though no-one cares. The truth is Howe is a very limited manager who made little difference until the money was spent. West Ham’s first goal was scored with a free header from a free-kick by an unmarked Craig Dawson. It was textbook awful defending, rooted in poor coaching. Howe’s Bournemouth side conceded over 60 goals in every top flight season. The man can’t consistently organise a defence. They might be unbeaten in six games, but don’t believe the Geordie hype. Remember, they finished 12th and 13th under Bruce without spending £100 million in one window. There’s your perspective.

Roy 1 Stevie 0

Watford boss, wily old Roy Hodgson, gave Steven Gerrard a bit of a lesson in pragmatic football and came away with an unexpected win from Villa Park to condemn Aston Villa to just one win out of seven in the league, proving auld fellas still have something to offer.

Bruno 2 Brendan 1

Wolves have won four of the last five, Leicester have not won in the league this year to date and have not won away in any competition since October. Wolves look well set for European football next season. Though they were second best to the Foxes for much of Sunday’s game, only Manchester City have conceded fewer goals.

Burnley’s new workhorse was the difference

Burnley's Wout Weghorst during the Premier League match at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton. Picture date: Saturday February 19, 2022.

This was a game between two sides who had drawn 23 games out of 45 between them this season, so it seemed likely a draw was on the cards, but Sean Dyche’s side had other ideas. It was 112 days since their last win but they ran away with this game against a very disappointing and lacklustre Brighton who seemed to have forgotten how to play Potterball. Their opening goal was scored by new Dutch signing, Wout Weghorst. He has flown under the radar as a top European striker and apparently had to leave the Bundesliga because he refused to be vaccinated. He’s a goal every other game man and helped Wolfsburg to fourth in the last campaign. He’s 6’6” but is far from just a big man who tries to get on the end of crosses. His 46 career assists tell the story of a player who is both creative as well as a regular goalscorer. It was his play that set up Burnley’s second goal and he may end up saving Burnley's season. He cost just £12.5 million, half the amount they received for Chris Wood for more than twice the player. And his name literally means ‘workhorse.’ No wonder Sean Dyche loves him.

Everton uninspired and uninspiring

This was such a limp, powderpuff performance at St Mary’s from Everton, surely no-one can be in any doubt that, not only are the club in a relegation battle, but that they might not be equipped to fight it. Manager Frank Lampard has never had to battle it out in the muck and nettles in his career and it must be quite a shock for the over-privileged, over-flattered former Chelsea manager. All the positives of their previous win over Leeds evaporated. Perhaps on that day it was Leeds being poor rather than Everton being any good.

They have a four-point lead over 18th but have no default way of playing, nothing identifiable about them. Lampard talks a good game, but ultimately words are worthless when your side turns in such a poor performance.

The players looked poorly motivated and organised. It should be worrying for Everton fans that they have a relegation rookie in charge, while Burnley and Watford have very experienced men at the helm, men who have fought these battles before and won them. He has a decent enough team so if Lampard takes Everton down it will be a stain on his reputation that none of the seemingly limitless amount of brown-nosing press PR will bleach away.

Have we got a title race?

If Liverpool win their game in hand over City, the Manchester club’s lead is down to three points, with a two better goal difference. They have the derby to play against United. They also have to go to Crystal Palace which is one of those unpredictable places where you know things can go against you. And on 9th April they have to play Liverpool at home. That may be a title-deciding game. However, Liverpool have to play Arsenal and Manchester United and they play a dangerous, rock n' roll version of the game. They’re always likely to need two or three goals to win a game, which is what we love about them. They can always throw in an off-beat performance too, indeed it would be quite typical if they lost that game in hand. Will this defeat provoke a collapse in City or will it harden their resolve? Do the Merseysiders scent blood?