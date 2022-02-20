Rangnick: United maturity should scotch dressing room rumours

THE fall-out from a tempestuous War of the Roses is likely to live on in the form of an FA investigation into missiles being thrown by Leeds United supporters at Manchester United players, but for Ralf Rangnick, the win could be remembered as a major turning point.

After throwing away a two-goal advantage and being pegged back to 2-2 by Leeds, it looked like United’s frailties, and inability to hold a lead, were about to be exposed as they have been so many times this season.

But the character shown by his under-achieving stars, who this week faced yet more reports of disharmony in the United dressing room, was impressive.

Not that that could detract from the major talking point of the game, in terms of officiating and potential FA action at least, which all took place off the field.

At least one object struck visiting substitute Anthony Elanga in one of numerous instances of missiles being thrown.

“As far as I know, there is some investigation going on from Leeds United,” said Rangnick.

“I don't think anything happened in the end, Anthony Elanga looked well and was happy about scoring his goal.

“Obviously, things like that should not happen. This game, even more so, the atmosphere was great, at times we have to cool down things on the pitch.

“This is what I did when I walked onto the pitch, I didn't want anything to happen, no yellow or red cards. At times like this it's important to cool things down.”

Rangnick ran onto the field in the final minute of the game to try and pull United players away from an altercation that developed between the two sets of players.

He, too, could face censure although he will argue that he was acting purely as a peacemaker in entering the field of play.

Despite the lengthy delays that accompanied the incidents of missile throwing, Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa claimed not to have seen them, but did condemn any violence.

“Any excess (behaviour) other than supporting the team shouldn’t be approved,” said Bielsa. “But I can’t evaluate what you’re talking about because I didn’t see it.”

For Rangnick, the win followed a midweek victory over Brighton and eased pressure that had been mounting on his watch. The manner of the win, also, put to rest suggestions of disharmony in his ranks, according to the coach.

“We knew it was an important win today, similar to the one against West Ham, similar emotion at the end with a last-second goal,” he said.

“Today it was more important not only that we won but the way we reacted after conceding the equaliser, that was the best possible answer the team could give.

“It was perfect in regard to maturity and unity and the best reply they could give to (rumours that) there was disruption in the locker room.

“A game like this one today, you can only win as a team and the mentality of a team. Apart from the three points, this was the most important thing for me.”