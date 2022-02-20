Manchester Utd rediscover winning formula in Elland Road classic

Premier League

Leeds 2

Man United 4

A GAME that showed the best, and sometimes the worst, of modern English football ended with Ralf Rangnick restoring something of his battered reputation at Manchester United with a thrilling victory.

Having seen his team squander a 2-0 half-time lead, thanks to goals from Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes, the United interim sent on substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga in an attempt to win the game for a second time.

Both delivered, Fred scoring within three minutes of coming on, and Elanga completing a much-needed win for the Reds two minutes from time.

It was a pulsating game, played in monsoon conditions, that recalled some of the classic encounters down the years which had made this such a keenly-fought rivalry.

But off the field, there should be concern about the growing outbreaks of trouble on the “terraces” in English football.

Objects were repeatedly thrown at visiting players while United fans celebrated their crucial third goal by throwing red smoke flares onto the field - both incidents which should be looked at by the FA when referee Paul Tierney files his report.

There was also an ugly last-minute confrontation between both sets of players, which ended with bookings for Luke Shaw and Junior Firpo, and saw Rangnick sprint onto the field to act as peacemaker.

His opposite number Marcelo Bielsa, who has now overseen two wins from his last ten league games, was left with other concerns, however, with relegation a very real and growing worry.

For Rangnick, who has had precious little to celebrate in his 15 games in charge at Old Trafford, there were three important points and also vindication in his own abilities, given his match-winning substitutions.

“It was great to bring on two energetic players like Fred and Anthony Elanga,” said Rangnick. “That they both scored is the best part of it though I didn’t bring them on to score, it was more about getting more energy on so we could play in a similar style to the first half.

“I think we showed our mentality. We were raising our levels towards what we had to play in this atmosphere.

“As someone coming from Germany, there were quite a few tackles today that in Germany there would be no question about!” Fred’s goal proved the decisive one, restoring United’s lead after 70 minutes when Firpo lost the ball and, as United countered, the Brazilian midfielder exchanged passes with Jadon Sancho before lashing the ball home from a tight angle.

Two minutes from time, yet another bad defensive error saw Fernandes attempt to flick the ball over Pascal Struijk who could only tap it back into the path of the Portuguese who then slipped in Elanga who calmly converted the last goal of a memorable clash.

Finally, United could breathe easy although the game, as a contest, should have been over by the interval only for them to give away a two-goal lead, as they had done in a 2-2 draw at Villa las month.

The two United goals - like the two that came in the second half - were the result of terrible Leeds defending, the first coming from Luke Shaw’s 34th minute corner.

Maguire slipped away from Diego Llorente and was completely unmarked as he powered the ball into the net with a six-yard header.

Then, in added time, Victor Lindelof played a clever one-two and set off upfield before feeding the ball to Jadon Sancho on the right wing.

His perfect cross was met by Fernandes, again taking advantage of terrible defending, who headed in from close range.

That goal came in six minutes of time added on for a head injury suffered by defender Robin Koch after an accidental collision with Scott McTominay. Despite the Leeds man apparently suffering with a concussion, he played on for over a quarter of an hour before coming off, following a second lengthy piece of on-field treatment.

But that was nothing compared to the drama that was to come after Bielsa threw on forwards Joe Gelhardt and Raphinha at half-time.

The lively Gelhardt set up a couple of chances for Mateusz Klich before Leeds stunned their visitors with two goals inside one minute.

On 53 minutes Rodrigo enjoyed a stroke of fortune with a cross from wide on the left wing that was misjudged by David de Gea in the United goal. The ball floated over the Spanish keeper’s head and in off the far post of his goal.

The goal re-energized the crowd and Rangnick’s team looked rattled as Leeds showed 59 seconds later with their equaliser.

Adam Forshaw dispossessed Fernandes 20 yards out and passed to ex-United man Dan James wide on the left who skilfully made room in the area and crossed to the far post where Raphinha bundled the ball home.

It was Leeds’ best spell of the game and, just before Fred put United back in front, James missed a glorious chance to head in from six yards following Firpo’s cross, a miss which looked even more costly moments later.

It was a moment, and game, that left Bielsa warning his players that effort alone will not be enough. “Yes I did see them fight,” he said. “To not fight would be a worrying sign. To fight is a starting point but it is not the only thing.”

LEEDS (4-1-4-1): Meslier 7; Ayling 7, Llorente 5 (Gelhardt 45, 7), Koch 6 (Firpo 31, 6), Struijk 5; Forshaw 8; Dallas 7, Rodrigo 7, Klich 5, Harrison 5 (Raphinha 45, 7); James 6.

Substitutes (not used) Roberts, Klaesson, Bate, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kennet.

MAN UNITED (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 7, Maguire 8, Shaw 6; Pogba 7 (Fred 66, 7), McTominay 7; Lingard 5 (Elanga 66, 7), Fernandes 8, Sancho 9; Ronaldo 6 (Varane 85).

Substitutes (not used) Mata, Rashford, Dalot, Henderson, Telles, Matic.

Referee: P Tierney 7