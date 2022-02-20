Giakoumakis hat-trick edges Celtic past stubborn Dundee

SPL: Celtic 3 (Giakoumakis 34,38,86)

Dundee 2 (Mullen 26, Sweeney 60)

CELTIC have gone three points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership after a first club hat-trick from Giorgos Giakoumakis edged them past stubborn Dundee.

The Dens Park men took the lead and levelled at 2-2, but Greek striker Giakoumakis netted in the 86th minute to take all three points for Ange Postecoglou's side.

Josip Juranovic won possession deep and Anthony Ralston's near post cross found Giakoumakis to complete his hat-trick from close range.

Meanwhile, Rangers were brought crashing back to earth following their heroics against Borussia Dortmund as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Dundee United at Tannadice.

Giovanni Van Bronckhorst's team fell behind to a first-half goal from 20-year-old United defender Ross Graham but despite dominating the second half, they only had a Joe Aribo equaliser to show for their efforts.

CELTIC: Hart, Ralston, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Juranovic, O'Riley (Bitton 79), McGregor, Hatate (Rogic 67), Jota, Giakoumakis, Maeda (Abada 67).

Subs not used: Jullien, Taylor, Ideguchi, Bain, Forrest, Dembele.

DUNDEE: Lawlor, Daley-Campbell, Rossi (Rudden 90), McGhee, Sweeney, Kerr, Anderson (Fontaine 84), Byrne, Mulligan (McGinn 53), Mullen, McMullan (McCowan 53).

Subs not used: McGowan, Chapman, Elliot, Robertson, Sharp.

Ref: Gavin Duncan (Scotland).