Fred halts Leeds comeback in hostile clash of bitter rivals

Premier League: Leeds 2 Man United 4

FRED scored a decisive third goal in a pulsating meeting between two old rivals after Leeds had made a dramatic second-half comeback against Ralf Rangnick’s side.

The visitors were well in control at the interval thanks to goals from Harry Maguire, putting speculation about his future as United captain behind him, and Bruno Fernandes.

But United collapsed, conceding two goals in the space of one minute early in the second half before Fred restored their lead after 70 minutes.

Leeds lost the ball and, as United countered, the Brazilian midfielder exchanged passes with Jadon Sancho before lashing the ball home from a tight angle.

Two minutes from time, a bad error from Pascal Struijk allowed Fernandes to win the ball and slip in Anthony Elanga who calmly converted the last goal of a memorable clash.

The atmosphere was predictably hostile, the first time that fans have attended this league fixture in 19 years.

And objects appeared to be thrown by home supporters at visiting players, while United fans threw red smoke flares onto the field - both incidents which the FA will almost certainly investigate.

There was also an injury-time scuffle between both sets of players, which ended with bookings for Luke Shaw and Junior Firpo, and saw Rangnick sprint onto the field to act as peacemaker.

Earlier, two first half goals for the visitors seemed to have taken the sting out of the Elland Road crowd and had the Reds in apparent complete control.

Both were the result of terrible Leeds defending, the first coming from Luke Shaw’s 34th-minute corner.

Maguire slipped away from Diego Llorente and was completely unmarked as he powered the ball into the net with a six-yard header.

Then, in added time, Victor Lindelof played a clever one-two and set off upfield before feeding the ball to Jadon Sancho on the right wing.

His perfect cross was met by Fernandes, again taking advantage of terrible defending, who headed in from close range.

That goal came in six minutes of time added on for a head injury suffered by defender Robin Koch after an accidental collision with Scott McTominay.

Despite the Leeds man apparently suffering with a concussion, he played on for over a quarter of an hour before coming off, following a second lengthy piece of on-field treatment.

But that was nothing compared to the drama that was to come after Bielsa threw on forwards Joe Gelhardt and Raphinha at the interval.

The lively Gelhardt set up a couple of chances for Mateusz Klich before Leeds stunned their visitors with two goals inside one minute.

On 53 minutes Rodrigo enjoyed a stroke of fortune with a cross from wide on the left wing that was misjudged by David de Gea in the United goal.

The ball floated over the Spanish keeper’s head and in off the far post of his goal.

The goal re-energized the crowd and Rangnick’s team looked rattled as Leeds showed 59 seconds later with their equaliser.

Adam Forshaw dispossessed Fernandes 20 yards out and passed to ex-United man Dan James wide on the left. The Welsh international skilfully made room in the area and crossed to the far post where Raphinha bundled the ball home.

LEEDS (4-1-4-1): Meslier 7; Ayling 7, Llorente 5 (Gelhardt 45, 7), Koch 6 (Firpo 31, 6), Struijk 5; Forshaw 8; Dallas 7, Rodrigo 7, Klich 5, Harrison 5 (Raphinha 45, 7); James 6.

Subs not used: Roberts, Klaesson, Bate, Cresswell, Shackleton, Kennet.

MAN UNITED (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Wan-Bissaka 6, Lindelof 7, Maguire 8, Shaw 6; Pogba 7 (Fred 66, 7), McTominay 7; Lingard 5 (Elanga 66, 7), Fernandes 8, Sancho 9; Ronaldo 6 (Varane 85).

Subs not used: Mata, Rashford, Dalot, Henderson, Telles, Matic.

Referee: P Tierney 7