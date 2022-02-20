Steven Kelly: Every week we’re on the edge of something great, or on the verge of blowing it

That was a great day. We’ll need more like them, remember.

It followed on from an impressive result in Milan. Words like “stolen” were thrown about rather too liberally for my liking. The BBC website, based in Manchester coincidentally, was almost in tears after Salah scored.

Klopp has signed one player, and suddenly the bench is looking impressive, and certainly made the difference in the last two matches.

There’s been so much talk about squad fitness and rotation that tactical adjustment was hardly ever mentioned. In fact, it’s rarely seen as a string in Klopp’s bow, him being so heavy metal and all.

Of course, as soon as people start purring about our strength, out go Firmino and Jota.

It probably didn’t affect the selection for Norwich anyway, since this is the danger with rotation; when you think you can put any old team out there and still win.

A manager must make choices, the games are coming thick and fast. For an hour, the Canaries had the semblance of a major hiccup.

So the substitutions made a difference once again, only this time it felt more like correcting the original error than mastermind alterations.

I felt sorry for Oxlade-Chamberlain, but facts have to be faced; he is not a central midfielder. The place he should have is Mo’s, and he won’t get it clearly.

That little ‘rumble’ in the crowd when they start getting on someone’s back may be disloyal and aggravating, but it summed up what everyone thought. Thiago came on and it was like someone had thrown a switch.

There was also a rise in general crowd noise. It’s the same old story. If they need atmosphere, we can supply it, but with this team the way it usually plays how often is that?

Shouldn’t it always be like this? I confess to looking out the window in the morning and wondering if I really wanted to be drenched just to see Norwich slaughtered. Talk about getting your eye wiped.

But what a team we’ve got, what an era we’re witnessing. Do you really want to miss any of it?

Diaz was odd, toothless while the Reds were struggling and all bright and dangerous once the tide turned. He eventually deserved his goal.

They sang the old Suarez song for him. I’m not bothered, it was loud and serviceable. Liverpool fans get too precious about this stuff.

Didn’t you have enough of that crap with Robbie Keane? Trying to be clever, plastic Ivor Novellos, when a player just wants to be appreciated?

I’m sure Luis isn’t standing there, thinking “I’d have preferred Ultravox, actually”. I hate the James song for Salah, it’s like an indie Freebird, but it’s loud and Mo knows he’s loved. Don’t complicate matters.

Norwich were good, more tactically astute than Rodgers had been with Leicester. Fluky goal or not, they gave us a scare which meant reaching inwards for the kind of victory that’s far more satisfying, having been earned.

You can even forgive them for going gung-ho against City the previous week, all paranoia aside.

Ah yes, City. Typical. When you want them to beat Spurs and hinder our rivals for a top-four spot, they won’t even do that…… Okay, okay, I’ll admit there is a tiny, teeny possibility that there may now be a slim semblance of a chance of a title race.

That’ll be for others to get on board. I don’t trust anybody. Besides, guess where they’re headed next week? Etihad West. See if you’re all so optimistic after that.

I’d be surprised if the rose petals and champagne weren’t already ordered in bulk.

We’ve never had a season like this. Mid-February, and still in four competitions. Every week we’re on the edge of something great, or on the verge of blowing it.

As football existences go, it sure beats drifting into spring slumber and dreaming of August’s renewal of desperate, baseless hope.