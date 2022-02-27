Harry Kane ends doubts and restarts title race

OVER 97 pulsating minutes at the Etihad, Harry Kane helped prove two points beyond all reasonable doubt on Saturday: not only have reports of a decline in his own powers been exaggerated, but so, too, the suggestion that this season’s Premier League title race is all but over.

By the time Kane struck his second, and the game’s fifth, goal of the day five minutes into stoppage time, a title race that had looked a procession for Pep Guardiola’s side as recently as last month, is suddenly alive and kicking.

Liverpool stage their game in hand, at home to Leeds, on Wednesday and, after a weekend off for Carabao Cup Final duties, host West Ham a week on Saturday.

City, coincidentally, must visit Liverpool’s neighbours Everton on Saturday which means that by the time they return to the Etihad for the Manchester derby on March 6, Jurgen Klopp’s side could be above them, on goal difference, in first place.

There is also the small matter of Liverpool having to visit the Etihad at the start of April for a game that is looking increasingly like the sort of de facto title decider so beloved by television broadcasters.

“I never said the title race was over,” said Guardiola. “It's normal. In January and February the teams at the bottom won their games because everyone fights for everything, It will be difficult. We know it.

“But today it's happened. We lost a game. We were close to a draw, and maybe winning, but congratulations to Spurs. We recover with training sessions and prepare the next game.”

And for that, we can all thank Kane.

The 28-year-old came into the game with only five league goals to his name, comfortably on course for the worst goals return of his career since his first full season in the Spurs first team, in which he scored three.

Indeed, in the seven seasons since, the England forward has never scored less than 17 goals, and five times hit over 20, the sort of consistency that convinced City to try and sign him last summer.

With City refusing to meet Spurs’ reported £150 million asking price, the £100 million they instead decided to invest in Jack Grealish now looks a luxury, and wasteful, purchase that only a club of City’s limitless wealth could afford to get wrong.

Because, given Kane’s new role as a more deep-lying centre-forward, linking midfield with attack, it is not hard to see how he would have fit perfectly into City’s system and Guardiola’s preferred tactic of operating with a “false nine.” Phil Foden has been particularly effective there this season, although Bernardo Silva was handed the role on Saturday, but given the fact that Kane started the moves that led to the first two goals - finishing the second himself - it is impossible not to wonder how he would look in City’s all-star attacking cast.

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, and his full debutant Dejan Kulusevski, who scored the opening goal after four minutes, both described City as “the best team in the world” after the game although both had played their roles in proving otherwise in what went before.

City had first equalised through Ilkay Gundogan in the first half and then, in the 92nd minute, again thought they had rescued a point when Riyad Mahrez struck a brilliant penalty, awarded for handball by Cristian Romero.

But, at the end of a run of three straight league defeats and much speculation about Conte’s job satisfaction at Spurs, it was just the sort of morale-boosting win that can change a season, and may yet see Tottenham make a surge for a top-four finish.

Not that Spurs’ preparations had been ideal with the storms that battered England forcing the team to cancel a flight north on Friday and travel by bus instead.

And if there was any suggestion of dressing room unrest at Spurs, to accompany the uncertainty surrounding their manager, then Swedish international Kulusevski, who crossed for Kane’s dramatic winner, has certainly seen none of it since joining on loan from Juventus last month.

“Actually it (bus journey) went very fast. I was thinking I’d do a lot of stuff in five hours but I looked up and the journey was finished. It was a nice bus ride,” joked Kulusevski.

“The team spirit is amazing, it’s like a family. Everyone takes care of each other. They’ve welcomed me and gave me time to work.

“I’m very grateful for the manager but also the players. They’ve helped a lot. It was easy because they are so helpful. I was a bit behind physically and the coaches have been amazing.

“It’s a fantastic day. To make my debut against a team like Man City, score and then win makes me want to work harder.”

MAN CITY (4-2-3-1): Ederson 6; Walker 6, Dias 5, Laporte 5, Cancelo 7; Rodri 6, Gundogan 8; Sterling 6 (Mahrez 67, 6), De Bruyne 7, Foden 7; Silva 6.

Subs not used: Stones, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Carson, Delap, McAtee, Lavia.

TOTTENHAM (3-4-2-1): Lloris 6; Romero 7, Dier 7, Davies 7; Emerson 6 (Doherty 83), Bentacur 6, Hojbjerg 7, Sessegnon 7 (Sanchez 90); Kulusevski 8, Son 8 (Moura 79, 6); Kane 10.

Subs not used: Doherty, Sanchez, Winks, Rodon, Gollini, Bergwijn, White, Scarlett.

Referee: A Taylor 8