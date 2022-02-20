Arsenal's Norwegian Messi making good on early hype

THE LAST few fans leaving the stadium could still be heard singing 'Saka and Emile Smith Rowe' (to the tune of Status Quo's Rockin' All Over The World) as a proud manager Mikel Arteta sat down to discuss the match-winning goals from Arsenal's favourite sons before the subject turned to the real star of the show – Martin Odegaard.

At 23, the Norway national captain is just in the same generation as the club's homegrown heroes. He showed flashes of brilliance on loan from Real Madrid in the second half of last season and is now consistently showing why Arsenal were so keen to sign him from Spain last summer in a permanent deal that could rise to €40m.

That will prove money well spent if Odegaard continues on the current trajectory. Arteta has him earmarked as a possible club captain when stand-in incumbent Alex Lacazette leaves, which will probably be this summer.

“He certainly has all the qualities to be captain,” Arteta said. “I spoke to his national team coach and he thinks very highly of him too. When he just walks down a corridor here everyone loves him. He is a humble guy and very natural.”

The main reasons Arteta wanted to recruit him, however, are his unerring ability to pick a team-mate with a defence spitting pass and an unwavering work-rate to match.

An astonishing eight years have passed since he made his international debut aged 15, and then signed for Madrid a year later and now the footballing world is starting to see the full potential of a player who once carried the burden of being dubbed 'The Norwegian Messi.'

Arteta was only too happy to discuss his thought process behind the transfer and why he thinks the attacking midfielder is finding top form.

“We had a period with him last season where we could really evaluate what he could bring to the club and that left us with no doubts. I think the club was brilliant to secure him in a really convincing way.

“Martin was really happy to join us because he had a good time here. He felt really valued and enjoyed what we are doing here. He had a good connection with the other players, the supporters and he wanted to be a part of the project.

“Since then he has been getting better and better. He lives his life like a professional and the way he plays and trains shows everything he does is to become better. And he still has a big margin [to improve]. He wants it probably more than anyone else on that pitch every single day and he will be a top, top player.

“He generated such expectation when he was 16 because everybody wanted him. Then he had to fulfil that in a competitive environment like Madrid's and that is extremely difficult.

“Now he has found his place, he is really happy. He has the environment, the people and the time on the pitch to enjoy it.”

Odegaard was playing second fiddle to Smith Rowe earlier this season and it was possibly only Gabriel Martinelli's one-game suspension that allowed Arteta to start with both players in this match.

The young England international broke the deadlock with a sumptuous early second-half goal to mark him as the club's top scorer on ten for the season. Saka's strike later on was even better and a symbol of the gulf in class and emphatic one-sided nature of a match – despite Christian Norgaard's scrambled consolation goal - to heal scars from an opening night defeat at Brentford last August.

Arsenal host top four rivals Wolves on Thursday night and Smith Rowe is sure to feature.

Arteta, unfazed by a string of random decisions from off-the-pace referee Jon Moss, believes the 21-year-old 'Croydon De Bruyne' can play in any one of four attacking positions, including as a main striker.

He added: “After his injury, he understood the competition he has to face with people waiting for the opportunity to play. He did what he had to do; he worked harder, got more and more involved and in this match he performed exceptionally well because of the work he has put in.

“If he is not smiling it let's you know when he is not happy, but when he steps on that pitch he is always happy because he is a good character.”

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 6, Soares 6, White 6, Gabriel 6, Tierney 6, Partey 7, Xhaka 6, Saka 7, Odegaard 8, Smith Rowe 8, Lacazette 6 (Nketiah 84).

Subs: Leno, Holding, Tavares, Tomiyasu, Elneny, Lokonga, Hutchinson.

BRENTFORD: Raya 7, Ajer 6, Jansson 7, Pinnock 6, Canos 6 (Ghoddos 84), Jensen 6 (Janelt 44), Norgaard 6, Dasilva 6 (Baptiste 68), Jensen 6, Henry 6, Mbeumo 6, Wissa 6.

Subs: Roerslev, Stevens, Sorensen, Fernandez, Onyeka, Young-Coombes

Ref: Jon Moss 5