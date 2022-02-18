Newcastle make move for Galway United wonderkid

The Magpies aren’t the only English club to have registered interest in 17-year-old defender Alex Murphy
23 July 2021; Graham Burke of Shamrock Rovers is tackled by Alex Murphy of Galway United during the FAI Cup first round match between Shamrock Rovers and Galway United at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Ben McShane/Sportsfile

Fri, 18 Feb, 2022 - 16:05
John Fallon

Saudi-backed Newcastle United have dipped their toe in the Irish market by lodging a €100,000 upfront bid for Galway United’s wonderkid Alex Murphy.

The Magpies aren’t the only English club to have registered interest in the 17-year-old defender who recently spent time on trial at Brighton and Hove Albion.

West Bromwich Albion are also understood to have tabled an offer to compete with Newcastle.

Complementing his morning training with John Caulfield’s First Division side by studying for his Leaving Certificate at Claregalway College, the youngster from Annaghdown cannot move under Brexit rules to the UK until he turns 18 on June 25.

Murphy made his first-team debut last June against Athlone Town as a 16-year-old, the first of a dozen appearances.

He initially shunned interest from abroad, as well domestically from champions Shamrock Rovers, to extend his first professional contract in January but Galway were always liable to lose their prized asset in the second half of 2022.

Murphy joined Galway at 15 from Corrib Rangers and has been an Ireland international underage regular since, most lately in December when captaining the U18s to a 7-1 victory over Malta. The left-footed centre-back was also on standby for the Ireland U21 squad in October.

The Tribesmen are the idle side in the nine-team First Division on the opening weekend, not starting their schedule until next Friday when Caulfield returns to his former club Cork City.

