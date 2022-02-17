Europa Conference League: Postecoglou fears come to pass as Celtic outclassed

Celtic 1 Bodo/Glimt 3

Ange Postecoglou, the Celtic manager, had warned before this match that Bodo/Glimt would be dangerous opponents. It must have given him very little pleasure to be proved right.

He praised the quality of the football played by the Norwegian champions’relatively low-budget squad, who had defeated Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma 6-1 at home in autumn and drawn 2-2 in the Italian capital.

And all that quality was on view as Runar Espejord put them ahead after only six minutes and Amahl Pellegrino doubled their lead 10 minutes into the second half. No sooner had Daizen Maeda pulled one back for Celtic eleven minutes from time than a deflected effort from Hugo Vetlesen restored the visitors’ two-goal advantage.

It was Celtic’s first defeat since a 3-2 reverse away to Bayer Leverkusen in the Europa League in November and if they are to reach the last 16 of the Europa Conference League, they will have to do much better next Thursday in the small town just north of the Arctic Circle, whose population would fit into Celtic Park with room to spare.

The Norwegian side are just beginning pre-season preparations for their 2022 domestic campaign, which begins in March. Their most recent competitive match was on December 12, so Celtic might have hoped for some early signs of ring-rustiness.

Those hopes were soon dashed, although Celtic, looking to make their usual fast start, could have drawn first blood when Maeda shot hard and low across goal and left back Brice Wembangomo almost scuffed the ball into his own net.

Celtic’s Giorgos Giakoumakis and Bodo/Glimt's Marius Hoibraten battle for the ball during the game.

But Pellegrino fired a 20-yard shot into the hands of Joe Hart at the end of a quick break to emphasise that the visitors had not come to make up the numbers.

That should have set alarm bells ringing, but Celtic proved deaf to them as Bodo took the lead just seconds later with an excellently-crafted goal. Pellegrino passed infield from the left and a quick series of passes between Vetlesen, twice, and Ola Solbakken ended with Espejord, on his debut for Bodo, sent through to beat Hart with a low shot.

The crowd did their best to urge Celtic back on terms, and the green and white tide responded by surging forward. But they were unable to unsettle a visiting side that seemed inspired rather than overawed by the atmosphere of a European night in the eastend of Glasgow. The fans roared for a penalty when Cameron Carter-Vickers went down as goalkeeper Nikita Haikin came out punching to meet a free kick from the left, but a flag raised for offside rendered any argument academic.

Although Celtic attacked relentlessly and forced eight corner kicks in the first 40 minutes, they were unable to get into goal-scoring positions as Bodo defended coolly and intelligently, a head or a toe always in the way of the final pass.

Maeda must have thought the equaliser was on when he found himself onside and a yard ahead of his marker six minutes into the restart only for Haikin to rush off his line to block.

Instead of being level, Celtic were two behind on 55 minutes to a goal that frustrated the fans. They had jeered Solbakken for staying down after a gentle meeting between his chin and the ball, so were unhappy to see him climb to his feet, cut inside Greg Taylor and hit a low square pass that was flicked on by Espejord, leaving Pellegrino unmarked to side-foot past Hart.

Celtic needed to get back into the game quickly but Liel Abada wasted a chance when he escaped his marker for once but headed high from a cross by Josip Juranovic. Jota then drew a good save from Haikin with an angled shot.

Finally Celtic had some joy when Maeda glanced home a header from another cross by Juranovic. But their joy was short-lived as the outstanding Vetlesen, set up by Solbakken, chanced his arm from 25 yards and his shot deflected off Callum McGregor before looping over the stranded Hart.

CELTIC (4-3-3): Hart; Juranovic, Carter-Vickers, Starfelt, Taylor; O’Riley (Forrest 74), McGregor, Rogic (Hatate 59); Abada (Giakoumakis 60), Maeda, Jota.

BODO/GLIMT (4-3-3): Haikin; Sampsted, Moe, Hoibraten, Wembangomo (Sery 89); Vetlesen, Hagen, Saltnes (Konradsen 77); Solbakken (Mvuka 89), Espejord (Boniface 69), Pellegrino (Koomson 69).

Referee: Andris Treimanis (Latvia).