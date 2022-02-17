League of Ireland: Six young talents to shine this season

Jamie Mullins (Bohemians): A skilfully taken equaliser against Longford Town last July signalled Mullins’ arrival as the 16-year-old striker became the youngest goalscorer in Bohemians’ history on his full debut. Technically gifted, clever with the ball at his feet and with an eye for goal, the St Kevin’s/Bohs academy product can expect plenty of game-time with the Gypsies this season. If the progress of the likes of fellow ex-SKB starlets Ross Tierney and Dawson Devoy is a gauge, Mullins is in the right place to advance his career.

James Abankwah (St Patrick’s Athletic): Brought on against Derry City for his debut last July aged 17, the strapping central defender became the youngest player to play first team football for St Pat’s in the two-tier era. The Lucan youngster went on to make over a dozen appearances, including coming on in the FAI Cup final win over Bohemians. The close season then brought the record transfer of the Ireland underage international to Serie A club Udinese.

James Abankwah of St Patrick's Athletic in action against Aidomo Emakhu of Shamrock Rovers during the President's Cup match. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Staying on loan at St Pat’s until the summer, the league will get to see a little more of Abankwah’s development before he departs for Italy in the summer.

Mark O’Mahony (Cork City): The recent move, initially on loan, of Ireland U17 captain Cathal Heffernan to AC Milan is a testament to the excellent work being done at Cork City’s academy. And the way striker Mark O’Mahony, who turned 17 last month, is banging in the goals for Ireland’s underage sides, another starlet is fast emerging on Leeside. Sprung from the bench to hit the winner for the U17s with his first touch against Mexico last September, O’Mahony scored a hat-trick for Ireland U18s against Malta just before Christmas and was on target against Belgium last week — his eighth international goal.

Mark O'Mahony of Republic of Ireland celebrates after scoring in the UEFA U17 Championship qualifying match against North Macedonia at Turner's Cross in October. Picture: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Just signed as a professional, the Carrigaline youngster is most definitely one to keep an eye on for Colin Healy’s promotion hopefuls.

Luke Rudden (Finn Harps): Having scored his first senior goal in the 90th minute as Harps beat Longford Town 5-0 in the final game of last season, promising academy graduate Rudden, will be hoping to continue this year where he he left off.

Under club legend, and academy director, Kevin McHugh’s tutelage for the last five years, Rudden has progressed steadily and was given his first professional contract by Ollie Horgan last September.

Evan Caffrey (UCD): Having joined UCD on scholarship from Shamrock Rovers last year, attacking midfielder Caffrey scored a last minute winner on his debut against Wexford in July.

Cork City's Cian Murphy and UCD's Evan Caffrey battle for possession during their side's SSE Airtricity First Division match at the UCD Bowl. Picture: Moya Nolan

Indeed, first team manager Andy Myler was quick to reference Caffrey, 18, as one of the next prospects to come off the Students’ conveyor belt when talk of current star striker Colm Whelan’s future was mentioned. A grandson of league legend Theo Dunne, his extended family are steeped in the domestic game.

Aidomo Emakhu (Shamrock Rovers): Bustling striker Emakhu marked his arrival in style with a dramatic late winner against Teuta Durres in the Europa Conference League in August — aged 17.

Aidomo Emakhu of Shamrock Rovers. Picture: Ben McShane/Sportsfile

He went on to make a dozen first-team appearances, scoring his first league goal the night Rovers sealed back-to-back titles. Emakhu also netted on his Ireland U19 debut in a 1-1 draw with Sweden last October.