Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool chasing a treble

Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold believes Jurgen Klopp’s multi-talented squad are capable of winning a treble this season.

Having lifted the Champions League and Premier League in back-to-back years in 2019 and 2020, last season was a barren one for the Reds and the players have set themselves the minimum requirement of securing at least one piece of silverware per year.

But Alexander-Arnold thinks their continued involvement in four competitions means there are greater riches to be had, even if chasing down Manchester City’s nine-point lead looks a tough ask in the Premier League.

“Definitely on all four fronts it makes it easier having so many great players in the team,” he said.

“But the seasons when we won the Champions League and almost won the league we showed people we can compete on multiple fronts.

“To be in all four fronts is good for us. Our focus is on making sure we are still in all four competitions for as long as we can go.

“Looking at it now there is only the league that is not really in our hands, all the other cup competitions we are in we believe we can win them or beat everyone on our day if we get it right.

“So the only one is the league — and anything can happen there. It is important for us to keep winning games.

“I don’t think nine points gap is much pressure but we need to keep as much pressure on as we can, make sure we win the game in hand and take it to six.

“There is not much in our hands but anything can happen in this league so make sure we are in a position to pounce if they slip.

“The other three competitions we believe we are able to win them.”

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is fit to travel to Inter Milan for their last-16 Champions League first leg.

The midfielder sustained a gashed knee in Sunday’s win at Burnley but is set to fly out with the rest of the team.

January signing Luis Diaz has been added to the squad and is likely to make his European debut for the club in the San Siro.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi is not concerned by his side’s dip in form heading into their Champions League last-16 tie against Liverpool.

The defending Serie A champions have picked up just one point in their last two matches after a defeat to city rivals AC and last weekend’s draw at Napoli.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, by comparison, have lost just once since November and are on a six-match winning run.

“Against Milan we were excellent for the first 70 minutes, against Napoli we were excellent in the second half. I would have preferred more points but I am happy about the display,” said Inzaghi.

“We are meeting a great team and we respect them but we are not starting already beaten,” he added. “My lads have proved it from the start of the season. They are very determined to win.”