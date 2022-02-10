Roy Keane will not be taking over as Sunderland manager - reports

Roy Keane will not be the next Sunderland manager, according to reports in the UK.
reports that Keane, who had two interviews with the club's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman turned down the position when offered.
Keane previously managed the club between 2006-08, winning promotion - and the League One side were hoping the Corkman would repeat the trick this season.
Local media in the area are reporting that the club still want to appoint a manager before Saturday’s trip to AFC Wimbledon Since the 6-0 defeat to Bolton 13 days ago, which led to the dismissal of Lee Johnson, the Black Cats have seen their automatic promotion bid take a hit with defeats to both Doncaster Rovers and Cheltenham Town.
Those in are said to be the leading names to take the job are Grant McCann, Alex Neil and Frenchman Sabri Lamouchi.