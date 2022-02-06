Senegal win Africa Cup of Nations as Sadio Mane shrugs off early penalty miss

Sadio Mane went from villain to hero as he broke club-mate Mohamed Salah’s heart by firing Senegal to Africa Cup of Nations Cup glory for the first time.
Senegal win Africa Cup of Nations as Sadio Mane shrugs off early penalty miss

Senegal’s players celebrate a penalty shoot-out victory over Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final. Picture: Themba Hadebe

Sun, 06 Feb, 2022 - 22:42

Sadio Mane went from villain to hero as he broke club-mate Mohamed Salah’s heart by firing Senegal to Africa Cup of Nations Cup glory for the first time.

Liverpool striker Mane, who had seen his seventh-minute spot-kick saved by goalkeeper Gabaski, nervelessly converted the decisive penalty in a 4-2 shoot-out victory over seven-times winners Egypt at the Stade d’Olembe in Yaounde after a tense 0-0 draw played out over 120 gruelling minutes.

It was no more than the Lions of Teranga deserved after dominating for long periods, only to be denied repeatedly by Gabaski, but they finally got their chance when Mohamed Abdelmonem blasted his effort from 12 yards against the post and Chelsea keeper Edouard Mendy saved from substitute Mohanad Lasheen.

Mane’s evening got off to a very different start when, after Saliou Ciss has been tripped inside the box by Abdelmonem, he went head-to-head with Gabaski from the spot. The frontman opted for power but the Egypt keeper dived to his right to beat his attempt away.

Senegal dominated the early exchanges without managing to make the pressure tell, and they were served with a timely reminder of the threat posed by Salah when he embarked upon a mazy 28th-minute run only to scuff his shot at Mendy.

However, Aliou Cisse’s men continued to dominate with Gabaski’s goal coming under increasing pressure as the second half got under way.

Substitute Marwan Hamdy might have won it when he glanced a 75th-minute header across the face of goal as Mendy dithered and Senegal substitute Bamba Dieng volleyed high over at the other end as time ran down, but extra time was required.

Gabaski denied Dieng seconds into the added period and then repelled his downward header and a viciously-swerving piledriver to preserve Egypt’s hopes, but it was opposite number Mendy who had to be at his best to keep out Hamdy’s blistering 116th-minute strike and then came out on top in the shoot-out.

More in this section

England v Wales - International Friendly - Wembley Stadium Sunderland not rushing into managerial appointment amid Roy Keane speculation
Nottingham Forest v Leicester City: The Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round Forest players forced to repel pitch invader 
Motherwell v Celtic - cinch Premiership - Fir Park Celtic go to the Well and maintain fine form
Africa Cup of Nations
<p>Omotayo Adaramola playing for the Republic of Ireland U17 side</p>

Vieira heaps praise on Ireland U19 defender Tayo Adaramola

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up