Roy Keane: 'Contract has to be right' to return to management

Keane led Sunderland to promotion to the Premier League during his first season as manager in 2007.
Roy Keane insists the “contract has to be right” after he was interviewed by Sunderland for their managerial vacancy on Friday.

Fri, 04 Feb, 2022 - 20:09
John Fallon

Asked about the situation while working on ITV’s coverage of Manchester United’s FA Cup fourth round tie against Middlesbrough, the Corkman said with his trademark smirk: “I’ve no control over that so no comment.”

When further pressed about his desire to take on his first managerial job since 2011, he added: “I’d like to go back into management but a club has to want you, you have to want to go and the contract has to be right.

“We’ll see how things take shape over the next few days.” The Black Cats – currently third in League One – have spoken to a series of potential candidates in recent days following head coach Lee Johnson's exit at the weekend, and that the former Manchester United and Ireland skipper is at the top of their list.

Keane led them to promotion to the Premier League during his first season as manager in 2007.

Johnson's departure was announced in the wake of last Saturday's 6-0 defeat at Bolton and Mike Dodds has been placed in interim charge for this weekend's home clash with bottom-of-the-table Doncaster.

The club’s billionaire owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus has delegated the task of seeking a new boss to sporting director Kristjaan Speakman. Talks with Keane were understood to have been held in Manchester on Friday afternoon.

<p>Roy Keane when he was first named Sunderland manager in 2006. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.</p>

