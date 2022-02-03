Aiden McGeady: Bringing Roy Keane to Sunderland would be a 'massive coup'

Aiden McGeady admits Roy Keane’s return to Sunderland would invigorate the Stadium of Light fanbase.

The winger played alongside Keane in the past, the pair clashing on occasions, but he could be operating directly under him for the first time if the Corkman accepts the vacancy.

Sunderland have Keane top of their list of targets and are due to hold further discussions but they haven’t ruled out speaking with other candidates, including Grant McCann.

The Black Cats, third in League One, have installed Mike Dodds as interim manager following the sacking of Lee Johnson and he will take charge for Saturday's visit of Doncaster Rovers if the permanent successor isn’t finalised.

McGeady, 35, spoke to Sky Sports on Thursday about the prospects of Keane returning to the club he led to the Premier League in 2007 as well as the arrival of striker Jermain Defoe till the end of the season.

"I've seen the rumours of Roy Keane being interviewed for the job,” McGeady said.

"I have known him a long time, played with him at Celtic and he was my coach at Ireland the last five or six years under Martin O'Neill, when he was number two.

"I know him well and know he has a lot of fans and is still held in high regard by the fans here.

"It is not my job to comment on the speculation, whether he is the right man for the job or not, that is down to the hierarchy and the board at the club.

"But if he were to get the job, it would give the fans a big boost, similar to the signing of Jermain.

“That was a massive coup by the club. He still knows where the goal is, you see the lift the whole club got from him coming in, even just around the place the last couple of days."