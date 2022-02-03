Football rumours: Manchester City get the jump on Bernardo Silva contract talks

Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva during a Premier League match at the Brentford Community Stadium (John Walton/PA)

Thu, 03 Feb, 2022 - 06:08
PA Sport

The Times says Manchester City have begun contract extension talks with midfielder Bernardo Silva – three years out from his current deal expiring. Silva, 27, was close to leaving City last summer to move to Spain, but club bosses are believed to be encouraged by initial talks between the two parties, with City’s propensity for possession-based play a key factor in convincing the Portugal international to stay beyond 2025.

There is also confidence among Manchester United bosses that Mauricio Pochettino could become the Red Devils’ permanent manager in the summer. According to the Daily Mirror, the former Tottenham boss, who has long been on United’s wishlist, is unhappy at Paris St Germain and would be open to a return to England once interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s spell ends at the conclusion of the current campaign.

Sunderland are set to interview former manager Roy Keane (Nick Potts/PA)

Staying with managerial rumours, the Daily Mail reports Roy Keane is set to be interviewed for the Sunderland job. Keane, who led Sunderland to the Championship title in 2007, is believed to have support from within the club and will speak to bosses in the next few days.

Elsewhere, The Sun says Lyon are determined to re-sign Alexandre Lacazette from Arsenal, with a free transfer agreement believed to be on the horizon.

Eder Militao: AS says Chelsea are targeting the Real Madrid defender as a potential replacement for Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen, who could both leave as free agents at the end of the season.

Nicolo Zaniolo: The Roma winger is on the radar of both Tottenham and Juventus, according to Calciomercato.

William Saliba: Calciomercato also says Real Madrid, along with Inter and AC Milan, are set to battle it out for the Arsenal defender, who is on loan with Marseille.

