Football rumours: Manchester City get the jump on Bernardo Silva contract talks

The Times says Manchester City have begun contract extension talks with midfielder Bernardo Silva – three years out from his current deal expiring. Silva, 27, was close to leaving City last summer to move to Spain, but club bosses are believed to be encouraged by initial talks between the two parties, with City’s propensity for possession-based play a key factor in convincing the Portugal international to stay beyond 2025.

There is also confidence among Manchester United bosses that Mauricio Pochettino could become the Red Devils’ permanent manager in the summer. According to the Daily Mirror, the former Tottenham boss, who has long been on United’s wishlist, is unhappy at Paris St Germain and would be open to a return to England once interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s spell ends at the conclusion of the current campaign.