Women’s team cut ties with Raith Rovers over David Goodwillie signing

Club’s former shirt sponsor will fund new kit for women’s team after anger at signing of player 
Women’s team cut ties with Raith Rovers over David Goodwillie signing

File photo dated 09/02/20 of Clyde's David Goodwillie during the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth round match at Broadwood Stadium, Glasgow. Scottish crime writer Val McDermid has ended her sponsorship of a football club after it signed player David Goodwillie who was found to have raped a woman. Raith Rovers, based in Kirkcaldy, Fife, announced on Monday that it had taken on the striker. Issue date: Tuesday February 1, 2022.

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 16:52
LibBrooks

Raith Rovers’ women’s team are cutting ties with the club as the backlash against the signing of David Goodwillie intensified.

The announcement that the Kirkcaldy football club was signing the former Clyde striker – who was found by a civil court in 2017 to have raped a woman – prompted anger and disgust from supporters and a string of resignations of senior Raith officials.

After withdrawing her shirt sponsorship of the club, the bestselling crime novelist Val McDermid confirmed on Wednesday that she would fund new shirts for the women’s side, which will be printed without the Raith Rovers crest, as the team arrange to play their next fixture this Sunday away from Stark’s Park, at another ground in the town.

A further statement released by the Rovers management on Tuesday evening, which insisted the signing was “a football-related decision”, further inflamed tensions.

On Wednesday, Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said: “What it effectively seemed to be saying was it didn’t matter how a man treated a woman, the only thing that mattered to them was whether he could score goals for the football club.” 

She added: “Football players are role models and football clubs have a responsibility to make sure they are positive role models for the wee boys and the wee girls who look up to them. This is a player who was found in a civil court, albeit on the balance of probabilities, to have raped a woman and as far as I’m aware has not shown any remorse or reflection for that. Raith Rovers really do have to reflect on the message that sends.” 

Goodwillie and his former Dundee United teammate David Robertson were sued for damages for rape by Denise Clair, who waived her right to anonymity, in a landmark case in 2017.

The pair had not been prosecuted, but the civil court ruled they had raped Clair after meeting her on a night out in West Lothian in 2011. She was awarded £100,000 in damages. They denied the allegation and appealed against the judgment, but lost.

Goodwillie, now 32, was fined £250 for punching a man in a Stirling nightclub in 2008, and four years later pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Glasgow city centre.

The former prime minister Gordon Brown, who along with McDermid is one of second-tier Rovers’ most prominent supporters, said he “could not support the signing” and hecondemned rape and violence against women.

Another Raith supporter, Martin Glass, has set up a fundraising page for Rape Crisis Scotland, which has raised nearly £9,000.

Guardian

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Dele Alli finds his ‘perfect match’ in Frank Lampard’s Everton
Canadian midfielder Matt Srbely joins Cork City on loan Canadian midfielder Matt Srbely joins Cork City on loan
Valerien Ismael file photo Valerien Ismael sacked by West Brom less than 12 months into four-year contract
<p>Roy Keane, during his previous stint as manager of Sunderland in 2008. Picture: Getty</p>

Roy Keane linked with return to Sunderland

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up