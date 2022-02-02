Canadian midfielder Matt Srbely joins Cork City on loan

Matt Srbely should feature in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against top Premier Division side St Patrick’s Athletic
Canadian midfielder Matt Srbely joins Cork City on loan

Cork City announced the signing of Matt Srbely, on loan from Tampa Bay Rowdies for the 2022 season.

Wed, 02 Feb, 2022 - 15:32
John Fallon

Cork City have continued to build for the upcoming League of Ireland campaign by adding Canadian midfielder Matt Srbely in a season-long loan deal from Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Manager Colin Healy’s connections with former Sunderland teammate Neil Collins forged the move as the latter is in charge of the side currently in the USL, the second American tier.

The 23-year-old went straight into training with the City squad this morning and should feature in Saturday’s pre-season friendly against top Premier Division side St Patrick’s Athletic.

He said: “I felt surprisingly good going into training this morning; I thought the jet lag was going to hit me harder to be honest! I felt good and I enjoyed it; it was a good session. I spoke to some Irish friends before coming over and they said the standard was good, so I came in expecting that.” “The move came about when Colin reached out to the manager and he told me about the opportunity, and I was very excited at the possibility of coming here. It didn’t take long for me to find out a lot about the club, the history, the trophies the club has won and I was excited to be a part of that.” Healy added of the player who was previously at Toronto FC: “I would know Neil Collins, the Tampa Bay manager, from Sunderland. We had heard that Matt might be available, so I spoke to Neil and Neil had a lot of good things to say about him. He’s a good player, an attacking midfielder, and he will add to us. He’s technically good, he’s got good fitness levels and he will strengthen us in midfield.”

More in this section

Valerien Ismael file photo Valerien Ismael sacked by West Brom less than 12 months into four-year contract
Tipperary v Clare - Bord Gáis Energy Munster Hurling Under 20 Championship Quarter-Final Honours even after Mary I and UCD produce 12-goal thriller in Fitzgibbon Cup
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang File Photos Barcelona confirm Aubameyang arrival on free transfer
Cork City FC
Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe - Emirates FA Cup - Third Round - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Dele Alli finds his ‘perfect match’ in Frank Lampard’s Everton

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up