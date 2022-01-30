Manchester United issue statement after allegations made against Mason Greenwood

“We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.” 
Manchester United issue statement after allegations made against Mason Greenwood

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images 

Sun, 30 Jan, 2022 - 13:02

Manchester United have issued a statement after allegations were posted on social media against the club's 20-year-old striker Mason Greenwood.

“We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media,” the statement read.

“We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.” 

Greater Manchester Police has also issued a statement in relation to the allegations, made on a social media account belonging to Greenwood's partner: “Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.” 

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Press Conference & Training Session Stephen Kenny has 'one or two things to sort' before signing contract extension
Brentford v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - Brentford Community Stadium Wolves winger Adama Traore seals Barcelona loan move
Fulham v Blackpool - Sky Bet Championship - Craven Cottage Four EFL games halted due to medical incidents in the stands
#Manchester United
<p>FC Porto's Luis Diaz is currently on international duty with Colombia for World Cup qualifying matches.</p>

Liverpool seal signing of Colombia forward Luis Diaz

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up