Manchester United issue statement after allegations made against Mason Greenwood

Manchester United have issued a statement after allegations were posted on social media against the club's 20-year-old striker Mason Greenwood.
“We are aware of images and allegations circulating on social media,” the statement read.
“We will not make any further comment until the facts have been established. Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind.”
Greater Manchester Police has also issued a statement in relation to the allegations, made on a social media account belonging to Greenwood's partner: “Greater Manchester Police is aware of images and videos circulating on social media.
“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”