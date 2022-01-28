Saoirse Noonan joins English Championship side Durham

Ireland international Saoirse Noonan has been on trial at a few English clubs since helping Shelbourne win the women's national league in November
Saoirse Noonan is joining English side Durham

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 14:28
John Fallon

English Women’s Championship promotion contenders Durham have agreed a deal to recruit Cork all-rounder Saoirse Noonan.

The Ireland international striker, 22, has been on trial at a few English clubs since helping Shelbourne win the women’s national league in November and will move to the club currently fourth in the second tier.

Noonan chose to concentrate solely on football last year after managing to juggle her commitments with the Cork Ladies GAA, for whom she played in two All-Ireland finals.

She has won two international caps since making the move, scoring her first goal last time out against Georgia in November, and never hid her desire to test herself abroad. Last year, she was linked with a move to Icelandic club Vikingur.

Durham earlier this month snapped up Noonan’s compatriot, Naoisha McAloon, the Peamount United goalkeeper who has since broken into the first-team.

Shelbourne have also lost another international from their title-winning team, midfielder Ciara Grant, who has finalised a transfer to Rangers.

The qualified doctor said: “I would really like to thank everyone in Shelbourne for everything they have done for me over the last two seasons, it hasn't been easy with Covid but the work going on behind the scenes is really starting to pay off.

"I wish all the staff and players the best for the upcoming season and hope another league title arrives in Tolka.”

<p>Michael Harris before a Derry City training session at Aileach FC in Burnfoot, Donegal in 2020. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile</p>

Celtic and Stoke hunt Derry striker Michael Harris 

