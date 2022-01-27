Football rumours: Liverpool make a move for Juventus star Paulo Dybala

Liverpool have contacted Juventus forward Paulo Dybala, according to the Sun, in one of the first whispers of incoming transfer possibilities for the Reds this window. The paper cites Italian publication TuttoMercato in its report that the 28-year-old forward may be on his way out of Juve due to the arrival of Dusan Vlahovic.

The Daily Mail writes that talks between Newcastle and Manchester United over a Jesse Lingard loan deal have stalled due to high demands on United’s part. The paper writes that United had asked for a £12million survival bonus on top of a loan fee and the 29-year-old midfielder’s wages.