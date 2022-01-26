St Patrick’s Athletic look to Premier League again for new keeper

St Patrick’s Athletic aim to fill their goalkeeping vacancy by signing West Ham United’s Joseph Anang on loan.

The 21-year-old Ghanian-born stopper has travelled to Dublin to begin training with the FAI Cup holders after his season-long loan at League Two Stevenage was prematurely curtailed.

New Saints boss Tim Clancy has been busy strengthening the squad he inherited, Eoin Doyle being the standout recruit, but sourcing a replacement for Vitezslav Jaros is a priority to complete his title-challenging St Patrick’s Athletic side.

The Liverpool loanee came of age at Inchicore last night, the 20-year-old crowning a stellar season by saving a penalty in their FAI Cup shootout win over Bohemians before a crowd of 38,000 at Aviva Stadium.

Clancy has had former Waterford and Cork City custodian Matt Connor training with the squad, but was on the lookout for a permanent No 1.

Shamrock Rovers may have to wait until the summer to land former Ireland U21 striker Adam Rooney as his Solihull Moors remain in the mix for promotion to the football league.

Hoops boss Stephen Bradley has a long-held interest in the prolific forward, acknowledging costs around contract commitments complicated a swoop for their target.

Ex-Birmingham City and Aberdeen forward Rooney (33) is into the final months of his deal with the National Conference club and while that makes negotiations more viable, Solihull won’t part with their main striker without having a replacement lined up. They are ninth in the table, but within six points of leaders Stockport County.

Bradley has admitted the capture of Bohemians full-back Andy Lyons completed half of his intended shopping list. “We had in mind one or two targets, and thankfully we’ve got one,” he said on Monday.

“If we can get the other one, we will but if not, we will wait.”

Elsewhere, Drogheda have completed the double loan signing from Lincoln City of goalkeeper Sam Long and defender Sean Roughan.

With uncertainty over the future of last season’s No 1 David Odumosu, who is seeking a new club in the UK, Kevin Doherty has drafted in Long, who has lined out in League One.

Dubliner Roughan made 11 appearances for the Imps throughout the 2020/21 season in the league, EFL Trophy, FA Cup, and League Cup, and is part of this season’s Ireland U19 squad.