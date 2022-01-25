Manchester United striker Anthony Martial set for Sevilla loan move

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial set for Sevilla loan move

Anthony Martial is set to join Spanish club Sevilla on loan (Martin Rickett/PA)

Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 12:21
Andy Hampson

Manchester United striker Anthony Martial is set to join Sevilla on loan for the remainder of the season.

The PA news agency understands United have reached an agreement in principle with the Spanish outfit for the temporary transfer of the Frenchman.

It is understood the 26-year-old is now flying to Seville to undergo a medical and finalise the switch.

Anthony Martial has found first-team opportunities limited in recent times at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

There is no fee involved in the move but Sevilla, who are currently second in LaLiga, have agreed to cover Martial’s wages. There is no option to buy at the end of the deal.

Martial, who joined United in a £36million move from Monaco in 2015, had been heavily linked with a move in recent weeks after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

He was at the centre of controversy earlier this month when interim manager Ralf Rangnick claimed he had refused to play in United’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Martial denied that, insisting he “never disrespected and never will disrespect the club and the fans”.

The France interntional returned to the squad as an unused substitute against Brentford last week and then came off the bench in Saturday’s 1-0 win over West Ham where he had a hand in Marcus Rashford’s late winner.

More in this section

Vlahovic to choose Juventus over Arsenal - reports Vlahovic to choose Juventus over Arsenal - reports
Cameroon African Cup Soccer Eight people dead after crush at Africa Cup of Nations match – reports
Claudio Ranieri file photo Watford sack boss Claudio Ranieri after just 16 weeks in charge
Man UtdPlace: UK
Blackburn Rovers v Middlesbrough - Sky Bet Championship - Ewood Park

Football club doctor helps save second fan at a match this season

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up