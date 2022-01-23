Ireland keeper Grace Moloney released from hospital after WSL injury

Republic of Ireland and Reading goalkeeper Grace Moloney has been released from a hospital after a nasty collision in today's WSL clash with Birmingham

There was a lengthy delay during the match as Moloney was injured in the play that led to Birmingham's second goal in the match.

She received treatment on the pitch, including oxygen, before being stretchered off to be replaced by Rhiannon Stewart.

The club tonight released a statement on Twitter, revealing Moloney is back at home.

"Update on Grace: As many of you know Grace was taken to hospital during today's match. We’re pleased to inform you that she is okay, and back at home.

"We thank all the medics and emergency services for their speedy actions in coming to her aid.

"We are all with you G."

Reading recovered from Birmingham's 2-0 lead to win 3-2 and record a fourth straight WSL victory.

Elsewhere, substitute Tobin Heath scored an injury-time equaliser as Women's Super League leaders Arsenal snatched a 1-1 draw at Manchester City.

Heath drilled home in the second of six added minutes to ensure the visitors avoided a second straight defeat in the league following their shock loss to Birmingham a fortnight ago.

Khadija Shaw had given City the lead in controversial circumstances after 65 minutes, the Jamaican international tapping home from close range from Lauren Hemp's low cross.

Arsenal were furious that play had been allowed to continue when the ball deflected off the referee in the build-up to the goal, but their protests fell on deaf ears and head coach Jonas Eidevall was booked for his complaints.

The result leaves Arsenal two points clear of Manchester United, who had earlier kept up the pressure with an impressive 3-0 win against Tottenham.

Vilde Boe Risa volleyed the hosts into the lead after 38 minutes before Hayley Ladd netted a second ahead of the interval and Leah Galton sealed the win in the second half as United recorded their sixth victory in as many matches.

United were able to take advantage of Chelsea's goalless draw at Brighton, in which another Ireland keeper, Megan Walsh, was outstanding.

Erin Cuthbert came the closest to scoring for the Blues when her second-half strike cannoned off the crossbar.

Chelsea had 26 attempts but were unable to find a breakthrough - the first time Emma Hayes' side have failed to find the back of the next in 60 WSL matches, a streak which stretches back to October 2018.