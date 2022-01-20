Study finds misogyny towards women’s sport among more than two-thirds of male football fans 

"There were numerous examples of men from across all generations exhibiting highly sexist and misogynistic attitudes.” 
Study finds misogyny towards women’s sport among more than two-thirds of male football fans 

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 19: Aoife Mannion of Manchester United is challenged by Vivianne Miedema, Beth Mead and Katie McCabe of Arsenal during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Quarter Final match between Arsenal Women and Manchester United Women at Meadow Park on January 19, 2022 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Thu, 20 Jan, 2022 - 08:43
Louise Taylor

Researchers have claimed that more than two-thirds of male football fans harbour hostile, sexist or misogynistic attitudes towards women’s sport.

A study led by Durham University, based on a survey of almost 2,000 male football supporters, detected what it terms “openly misogynistic masculinities”, irrespective of age.

Although progressive opinions among men were strongly represented they were not as common as hostility and sexism and the researchers suggest this indicates a backlash in advances in gender equality.

The study was set in the context of increased visibility of women’s sport in recent years, most notably since the 2012 London Olympics and the 2015 Women’s World Cup in Canada, where England secured a bronze medal.

Dr Stacey Pope, an associate professor from Durham University’s department of sport and exercise sciences, was the lead author, with her team assisted by researchers from the Universities of Leicester and South Australia.

Their analysis was based on the responses of 1,950 male football supporters who regularly use UK-based fan message boards.

“This is the first study to examine UK men football fans’ attitudes to women’s sport in an era in which women’s sport has experienced a significantly increased media profile,” said Pope. 

“Our research showed that attitudes towards women in sport are, to some extent, changing, with more progressive attitudes. However, the findings are also reflective of a patriarchal society in which misogyny is rife. There were numerous examples of men from across all generations exhibiting highly sexist and misogynistic attitudes.” 

A sub-group of 507 respondents who answered particular questions were divided into three categories: those displaying progressive views, others harbouring overtly misogynistic attitudes and covert misogynists.

The first band of 24% expressed strong support for equal media coverage of women’s sport, with many saying the 2015 Women’s World Cup had represented a watershed.

Yet some of the overt group – 68% of those polled – suggested women should not participate in sport at all, or, if they did, would be better suited to more “feminine” pursuits such as athletics, rather than football. Media reporting of women’s sports – a sphere regarded as intrinsically inferior – was seen as “positive discrimination” or “PC nonsense”.

The 8% of fans branded covertly hostile comprised the smallest group. They typically expressed progressive attitudes in public before revealing more reactionary private opinions.

The co-author John Williams, from Leicester University, said: “The increase in media coverage of women’s sport was openly supported by some men. But it also clearly represents, for others, a visible threat.

“This is at a time when there are more widespread anxieties circulating among men about how to establish and perform satisfying masculine identities. For men like these, there was a pronounced anti-feminist backlash.”

Guardian

More in this section

David Meyler: FAI should stick with Stephen Kenny unless Ireland 'flatline' David Meyler: FAI should stick with Stephen Kenny unless Ireland 'flatline'
Brentford v Manchester United - Premier League - Brentford Community Stadium Man United get back to winning ways at Brentford
Football Series FA probe suspicious betting patterns around Arsenal yellow card
<p>Tottenham stunned Leicester (Tim Goode/PA)</p>

Steven Bergwijn scores twice at the death as Tottenham stun Leicester

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up