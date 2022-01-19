Football rumours: Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic shuns Arsenal for Juventus

Arsenal’s pursuit of Dusan Vlahovic has been dealt a blow, with the Daily Mail citing reports in Italy that the 21-year-old Fiorentina striker is only interested in moving to Juventus. According to the Italian press, Vlahovic has already agreed terms with Juve.

But Mikel Arteta and the Gunners are moving closer to signing Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, according to The Sun. The newspaper – citing French outlet Get French Football – reports Juventus have begun talks to bring on Lyon player Bruno Guimaraes as a replacement for the 25-year-old Melo. The lack of a replacement has been reported as one of the major barriers standing in between Arsenal and the Brazil midfielder.