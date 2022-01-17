Adam O'Reilly set for loan spell with St Pats

Cork native Adam O’Reilly is returning to the League of Ireland with St Patrick’s Athletic set to land the midfielder on loan from Preston North End

O’Reilly was handed his Preston first-team debut at 17 and has undergone a series of temporary moves since. He spent the first of half of last season on loan in Ireland, impressing within a struggling Waterford side, and has since lined out for English non-league side Stalybridge Celtic.

Recently-appointed manager Preston boss Ryan Lowe has no immediate plans to promote the 20-year-old into his Championship set-up and, with his contract running into next season, the opportunity of getting game-time at the top end of the League of Ireland until at least June is considered his ideal next move.

Saints boss Tim Clancy has been recruiting heavily in a bid to mount a title bid, including the acquisition of striker Eoin Doyle from Bolton Wanderers, but O’Reilly will fill the midfield vacancy created by the departure of Alfie Lewis to Plymouth Argyle.

Elsewhere, Bohemians are on the verge of sealing a loan deal for Watford’s Northern Ireland U21 international JJ McKiernan.

Watford have rated the attacking midfielder highly since plucking him from Andover Town in 2018 and are prepared to allow him to spend a spell in a different working environment. McKiernan, who turned 20 last week, made his Northern Ireland U21 debut in October 2020.

Dundalk have also turned to the UK market in search of talent. They have confirmed the arrival of a third Welshman, Dan Williams, on loan from Swansea City.

The midfielder links up with his fellow Welsh U21 teammates Nathan Shepperd and Joe Adams at Oriel Park, admitting their presence is a major benefit in helping him settle in a new country.

“We’re not just teammates with Wales, we’re also good friends,” he said. “I saw Nathan over Christmas and I keep in contact with Joe a lot so I’m lucky that they are here.

“It’s my first loan and it’s always a bit daunting coming to a new club but the lads have made it so easy for me to settle in. It helps that I knew the two of them but all of the boys have been very welcoming and it’s an easy group to fit into.” The influx of young Welsh stars was underlined over the weekend by Shelbourne recruiting Lewis Webb, also on loan from Swansea City. Damien Duff wants competition for his established No 1 goalkeeper Brendan Clarke.

Most of the 19 League of Ireland teams are kicking off their pre-season-friendly schedule this week. Cork City beat Killarney Celtic 3-1 on Saturday and will face UCD on Tuesday evening, as the build-up for the opening weekend of league fixtures on February 18 steps up.