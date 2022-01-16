Caoimhin Kelleher relishing learning from former Brazil legend Claudio Taffarel

Regular number one Alisson Becker is in the Liverpool goal for today's Premier League meeting with Brentford, with Caoimhin Kelleher once more on the bench. And former Ireland stopper Shay Given recently urged the Corkman to seek a loan move away from Anfield this month in search of regular football.

But as Kelleher pointed out in a BBC 5 Live interview this weekend, he won't find many better learning environments than his current situation.

The former Ringmahon Rangers man hailed the influence at Liverpool of former Brazil World Cup winner Claudio Taffarel. recently added to the coaching staff.

"I wasn't born when he won the World Cup but as a goalie you would know the game. When we knew he was coming in it was a big boost, there was a lot of excitement in being able to work with him.

"He has come in and been really good. He is a goalkeeping legend and being able to work with him is class."

And he emphasised how working with Becker makes him a better keeper every day.

"We have three goalkeeper coaches who are all exceptional coaches, who really help us, and the environment. We have Alisson, who is one of the best goalies in the world, and Adrian as well, two experienced, senior pros.

"We have me and a few of the younger lads coming up from the academy as well, there's a tight bond and it's a great environment to learn in and to improve in, with such experienced coaches and experienced goalies as well.

"Alisson is probably one of the best and just to train with him every day, it brings your levels and standards up a bit just watching him, the techniques he uses, how calm he is in all situations. His positioning is very good.

"He makes saves that other goalkeepers would make look difficult but he makes it look easy when it's actually a great save. His handling is very good, catching balls that other goalkeepers would maybe parry away. If you ever need to speak to him he's there for me."