Ralf Rangnick: Anthony Martial did not want to be in United squad for Villa game
Anthony Martial was not in the Manchester United squad against Aston Villa (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 20:35
Simon Peach

Ralf Rangnick says Anthony Martial was absent at Aston Villa after telling the interim manager he did not want to be in the Manchester United squad.

Bruno Fernandes’ brace put the visitors on course for victory at Villa Park, only for Jacob Ramsey to pull one back and substitute Phillipe Coutinho to seal a 2-2 draw.

United had two goalkeepers among their eight substitutes – one short of the number allowed – and Rangnick said he wanted Martial to fill that spot.

Ralf Rangnick, pictured, spoke about Anthony Martial after the draw at Villa Park (Isaac Parkin/PA)

But the German says the 26-year-old did not want to travel to Birmingham as he pushes for a January exit.

“Yes, he didn’t want to be in the squad,” Rangnick said.

“He would have been in the squad normally but he didn’t want to and that’s the reason why he was not travelling with us yesterday.”

