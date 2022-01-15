Dream debut for Coutinho as he inspires Villa comeback against Manchester Utd 

Premier League

Aston Villa 2

Manchester United 2

Philippe Coutinho returned to English football and increased Manchester United’s woes by turning this game on its head to earn a point for Aston Villa in a thriller at Villa Park.

Coutinho, who joined Villa on loan from Barcelona this week, came off the bench took just five minutes to retrieve a 2-0 deficit.

The Brazilian, 29, set up Jacob Ramsey for Villa’s first goal on 78 minutes then equalised himself in the 82nd minute after two goals from Bruno Fernandes put United in the driving seat.

Coutinho was introduced to the crowd before kick-off but had to wait until the 68th minute until making his debut.

‘Broken and rotten from top to bottom’ read a banner in the United end before kick off and the way they threw away two points suggests their problems run deep on a night they were again without Cristiano Ronaldo, as well as Marcus Rashford.

United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick revealed before kick-off they were out because of a hip flexor injury and dead leg respectively. Ronaldo had missed the previous game with a minor muscular problem.

United had the perfect start with a sixth-minute lead scored by Fernandes and handed to them by Emiliano Martinez.

The Villa goalkeeper somehow allowed the Portuguese attacker’s bouncing shot to squirm from his grasp and over the line.

The shot came after Alex Telles rolled a free kick to Fernandes and he cut inside before letting fly with a curling right foot shot from 25 yards.

United remained on top and Anthony Elanga glanced wide before Martinez blocked from Mason Greenwood.

United continued to dominate and Telles’ free kick was beaten away by Martinez, then Greenwood lashed wide.

Villa’s first attempt didn’t arrive until the 32nd minute when Ollie Watkins curled hopelessly straight at David de Gea.

Suddenly it was Villa’s turn to attack and de Gea blocked a header from Emilio Buendía from Lucas Digne’s inswinging corner. The home side went close when Ramsey skipped past two players as he cut inside but his low shot was clawed away by de Gea. Villa remained on top and Buendía fired straight at de Gea from a cross from debutant Lucas Digne, who lashed into the side netting.

United replied with a deflected shot by Greenwood that swerved wide then Elanga fired inches off target after a careless pass from Matty Cash. The visitors doubled their lead in the 67th minute – punishing another costly error from Villa.

A poor pass back from Morgan Sanson was seized upon by Fred, who quickly found Fernandes and the attacking midfielder took a touch before rifling in a fierce shot that crashed in off the bar.

Clearly angry with himself, Sanson departed angrily, throwing one water bottle on the ground then booting another.

The game appeared to be United’s but Villa had other ideas.

Ramsey found the far corner in the 78th minute with a left-footed shot for his first goal at Villa Park after a superb run by Tyrone Mings and one-two with Coutinho.

Then, on 82, Coutinho brought the house down when he tapped home Ramsey’s cross in front of the Holte End.

ASTON VILLA (4-3-3): Martínez 6; Cash 7, Konsa 6 (Hause 46 minutes, 7), Mings © 7, Digne 7; Sanson 6 (Coutinho 68 minutes, 8), Douglas Luiz 6, J Ramsey 8; Watkins 7, Ings 6 (Chukwuemeka 86 minutes, 7), Buendía 8.

Subs not used: Targett, Steer, Young, Hayden, Archer, Iroegbunam.

Booked: Digne.

MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1): de Gea 7; Dalot 6, Lindelöf 6, Varane 6, Telles 7; Fred 7, Matic 6; Greenwood 7 (Lingard 85 minutes 6), Bruno Fernandes © 8 (van de Beek 89 minutes, 6), Elanga 7; Cavani 6.

Subs not used: Jones, Maguire, Mata, Heaton, Sancho, Henderson.

Booked: Matic, Fernandes.

Referee: David Coote.