Confirmed: Sunday's Tottenham-Arsenal game postponed by Premier League

SUNDAY's North London derby at Tottenham has been postponed after the Premier League acceded to Arsenal's request for a deferral due to their decimated squad.

The Gunners have up to a dozen players unavailable for different reasons, though only one confirmed COVID-19 case in Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard.

Callum Chambers (injured), Cédric Soares (injured), Kieran Tierney (injured), Takehiro Tomiyasu (injured) Granit Xhaka (suspended) Thomas Partey (AFCON) Mo Elneny (AFCON), Emile Smith Rowe (injured), Bukayo Saka (injured), Ødegaard (Covid), Nicolas Pépé (AFCON) and Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (AFCON) are all out for the game, according to reports.

Arsenal were due to train on Saturday afternoon as they awaited a decision on their application, with the Premier League confirming around 2.30pm that a second game this weekend has been rescheduled to a later date following Friday's postponement of Burnley v Leicester.

In a statement, the league said: “Following a request from Arsenal FC, the Premier League Board met today and regrettably agreed to postpone the club’s away fixture against Tottenham Hotspur, due to be played at 4.30pm on Sunday 16 January.

“With Arsenal having fewer than the required number of players available for the match (13 outfield players and one goalkeeper), the Board accepted the club’s application. The decision is a result of a combination of Covid-19, existing and recent injuries and players on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations. All clubs are able to apply for a postponement if Covid-19 infections are a factor in their request.

“The League apologises for the inconvenience and disruption caused to supporters who would have attended or watched the game – we are fully aware that postponements disappoint clubs and fans. The League aims to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately, postponements sometimes have to be made at short notice, as safety is our priority. Where possible, the League will endeavour to keep supporters updated if games become at risk.”

An Arsenal statement added: “We know how much this match means to our fans around the world, but the Premier League has made the decision to postpone the match, due to many players across our squad currently being unavailable as a result of Covid-19, existing and recent injuries, in addition to players away with their countries at Afcon.”

The postponement leaves sixth-placed Spurs with four games in hand on the top two sides in the league, with Manchester City 23 points ahead of them and second-placed Chelsea better off by 10 points. Arsenal, who occupy the slot above their local rivals, are two points ahead of Spurs but to date have played two more matches.

Additional reporting: Guardian