New keeper top of wishlist for St Patrick’s Athletic as Vitezslav Jaros returns to Liverpool

Tim Clancy’s custodian from last season at Drogheda United, David Odumosu, is a possibility to replace the Czech loanee
St Patrick's goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros makes a late save in the FAI Cup final. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Wed, 12 Jan, 2022 - 23:00
John Fallon

Tim Clancy admits that sourcing a new goalkeeper is a priority to complete his title-challenging St Patrick’s Athletic side.

Liverpool loanee Vitezslav Jaros played a major part in the team’s success of finishing runners-up in the league and winning the FAI Cup but he’s back at Melwood and unlikely to return.

Although Clancy has recruited heavily since succeeding Stephen O’Donnell, especially in the attacking area where Eoin Doyle’s arrival has been the notable off-season signing across the league, he’s yet to find a stopper.

That will be a vital department to resolve if the Saints are to bridge the 16-point gap they trailed champions Shamrock Rovers by at the end of the season.

Warding off the threat from a better-resourced Derry City in 2022 is another reason to acquire the right replacement for Czech Jaros.

Clancy’s custodian from last season at Drogheda United, David Odumosu, is a possibility.

He hasn’t brokered a deal at any of the UK clubs he’s been on trial with but the manager is also leaning on the contact book of his goalkeeper coach Pat Jennings, son of the legendary Northern Ireland goalkeeper.

An unnamed trialist is due into pre-season training on Thursday but there’s time before the campaign begins on February 11 with the President’s Cup clash against Rovers.

“Vitezslav was an exceptional loan signing last year but we’ve got other options,” said Clancy.

“Pat Jennings has done great work in the background last year, striking up relationships in the UK and there’s options there. We’ve another lad who’s coming in this week that will train with us and play games.

“The season doesn’t kick off for another four weeks. We’re conscious going into the pre-season games of getting that position sorted and hoping to have a few more added to the squad in the next week or so.” It would be a Doyle duet up front at Inchicore this season after Eoin was added to Mark, whom Clancy brought from Drogheda with him.

Finn Harps forward Tunde Owolabi was also snapped up and Ronan Coughlan retained but, despite the galaxy of firepower, Clancy is anxious for free agent Matty Smith to stay on too. The Scottish striker is mulling over his offers, including one from Derry City.

“You understand that players, particularly one who aren't from this country, will always have a look elsewhere,” the manager said of Smith, headhunted at the start of last season from Waterford.

“They come over, do well and see what's out there. I've spoken to Matty and made him an offer. We’ll give players time but in the meantime look at other targets.”

