Galway United confirm signings of former Spanish Tercera Division duo

The First Division club announced the recruitment of striker Manu Dimas and defender Diego Portilla ahead of the season kicking off next month.
John Caulfield’s side announced the recruitment of striker Manu Dimas and defender Diego Portilla ahead of the season kicking off next month.

Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 22:16
John Fallon

John Caulfield’s trawl into the Spanish lower league market for new talent has led to a double-swoop for Galway United.

In what should be an ultra-competitive nine-team campaign, Galway play their first game at Caulfield’s former club Cork City. Galway start a week late, on February 25, as they’re the team idle on the opening weekend.

Spanish-born striker Dimas (29) has linked up with the Tribesmen following a brief spell at Spanish Tercera Division side CF Union Viera.

He has UEFA European competition experience with Gibraltarian outfit Europa FC in 2019 and 2020. The attacker played in both the 2019 UEFA Europa League qualifying and the 2020 Champions League qualifying.

Former Racing Santander recruit Portilla, who primarily plays as a central defender but can also operate as a full-back, joins following a spell at Spanish Tercera Division outfit CD Atletico Paso. He played alongside Dimas during his time at Europa FC, also featuring in the 2019 UEFA Europa League qualifying stage.

Portilla is already loving the Galway weather after exploring the City with fellow Spaniard Dimas on Sunday afternoon.

The 27-year-old said: “The weather is a little cold and there’s too much rain but it’s no problem, I am from the North (of Spain). I hope that we get promoted to the Premier Division with the team this year, I’m excited about it”

<p>Morcambe's Anthony O'Connor (left) applauds the fans after the final whistle following the Emirates FA Cup third round match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Picture: John Walton/PA</p>

Morecambe goal-scoring hero Anthony O'Connor would love Cork City homecoming

