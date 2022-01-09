FA Cup fourth round draw: Kidderminster celebrate home tie against West Ham

Tottenham will entertain Graham Potter's Brighton following their scare at home to Morecambe on Sunday
GIANT-KILLING? Kidderminster Harriers players celebrate with fans on the pitch after beating Reading

Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 17:05
Tony Leen

National League Kidderminster Harriers have drawn the plum tie in the fourth round of the FA Cup with a home game at the Aggborough Stadium against Premier League West Ham.

There are four potential all-Premier League ties, with Cup holders facing a possible trip to the Emirates if Arsenal can overcome Steve Cooper's Notts Forest in Sunday's late tie.

Tottenham will entertain Graham Potter's Brighton following their scare at home to Morecambe on Sunday, while Raf Benitez will be glad of a Goodison Park tie against Brentford. Wolves will be at home to Norwich in the other guaranteed Premier League head to head.

Giant killers Cambridge Utd will be at home at the Abbey Stadium to Luton Town in round four.

FA Cup 4th round draw: Crystal Palace v Hartlepool, Bournemouth v Borehamwood, Huddersfield v Barnsley, Peterborough Utd v QPR, Cambridge Utd v Luton Town, Southampton v Coventry City, Chelsea v Plymouth, Everton v Brentford, Kidderminster v West Ham, Man Utd/Aston Villa v Middlesbrough, Tottenham v Brighton, Liverpool v Cardiff City, Stoke City v Wigan Athletic, Notts Forest/Arsenal v Leicester City, Man City v Fulham, Wolves v Norwich City.

