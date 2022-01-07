George Heaven and Mark McNulty resign for Cork City

Defender Heaven missed the end of last season through injury and hopes to return to light training in the coming weeks
Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 15:41
Colm O’Connor

Cork City duo George Heaven and Mark McNulty have re-signed for the season ahead.

Defender Heaven missed the end of last season through injury, but has been working with the club’s medical team in recent months and hopes to return to light training in the coming weeks.

McNulty will continue in his role as player/goalkeeping coach for 2022. The goalkeeper, who has made over 470 appearances for the club, will again work alongside David Harrington, as well as new signing Jimmy Corcoran.

Commenting on the news, City manager Colin Healy said: “We are pleased to have both George and Mark back again. George got a nasty injury in August which ruled him out of the remainder of the season, but he has been working very hard since with our medical team and he is making good progress. 'Nults' has obviously been around the club a long time; he has huge experience and he has been making the transition from player to coach over the last couple of years. With two young goalkeepers in the squad, that experience will be very important, so we are delighted to have him on board again for the coming season.”

More in this section

Liverpool Training - AXA Training Centre Liverpool reopen training ground after Covid outbreak
Tottenham Hotspur v Barcelona - UEFA Champions League - Group B - Wembley Stadium Aston Villa agree loan move for Philippe Coutinho
Kieran Trippier File Photo Newcastle make Kieran Trippier first signing of Saudi era
<p>This weekend brings the excitement of the FA Cup third round. Picture: Zac Goodwin</p>

Chesterfield v Europe’s best and Man Utd face old rival – FA Cup talking points

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up