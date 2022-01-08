Allan Prosser: Only one winner in Chelsea’s Rom-com

Just imagine. You have hired a bright new writing talent, busting the editorial budget in the process and plunging your already loss-making enterprise further into the red. But, hey, you have to speculate to accumulate, you tell the board.

Even better as a coup de théâtre, this new star originally worked for you as a junior before being bundled prematurely out of the nest to make his name elsewhere. Now he is back trailing clouds of glory. You can claim kudos in the “he’s one of our own” stakes while he talks sunnily about “coming home” and “unfinished business”. Looks like a win-win doesn’t it?

But then you discover that your expensive investment has been on TikTok/Twitter/Wordpress/Reddit/Radio/TV (tick as appropriate) serenading his previous employers and wailing that his talents are being misused by you.

Worse than that, he doesn’t even rate your enterprise that much and, swiping right like someone on Tinder, tells the world that there are at least three competitors that everyone would prefer to work for.

Nor does he inform you that he has said this stuff, which comes into the public domain just 48 hours before one of the most important commercial dates in your calendar. Added to that is the fact that your employee consistently misses his deadlines and targets, seems to have lost the magic touch that tempted you to rehire him and has a poor attendance record. It is likely, is it not, that you won’t be feeling particularly chuffed about your decision to bring him back into the fold?

Granted, working for a newspaper and a football team are not that similar, except in at least two crucial ways. They are both collaborative efforts, and morale makes an important contribution to performance.

The interview, given surreptitiously by Romelu Lukaku to Sky Italia nearly three weeks ago, but broadcast, helpfully, just a couple of days before Chelsea’s most important match of the season with Liverpool, has persuaded a coterie of pundits to bemoan the Belgian being hauled over the coals for expressing “an honest opinion.”

They lament the indignity of Lukaku, the €115m “final piece in the jigsaw” for the West Londoners, being forced to undertake the soccer equivalent of a hostage video, as well as the €350,000 fine of a week’s wages. “We should encourage our soccer stars to speak out,” runs the rhetoric.

Well, to deploy the Del Boy Trotter phrase that Boris Johnson utilised specifically to annoy Emmanuel Macron to great effect: “Donnez-moi un break.”

Timing in life, as in the penalty box, is everything. And the Lukaku interview was just about as clumsy as many of his runs this season.

There are very few enterprises in which it is permissible to publicly full frontal your boss, let alone trail your cloak so visibly at alternative employers.

Small wonder, therefore, that it went down poorly with Thomas Tuchel who has enjoyed a relatively sedate 12 months by Stamford Bridge standards since making the switch from Paris to London.

And if Romelu Lukaku was in any doubt about on which side Chelsea supporters, the management hierarchy, and the senior professionals would come down, then he has now been disabused.

In the febrile modern history of the club there has been a tradition of the interests of players with a sense of entitlement trumping the desires of managers and coaches, indeed some of the best managers and coaches in the contemporary game. The Lukaku episode revived memories of this and provoked one popular podcaster to question whether “Tactics Tom” will be there in the summer. If it comes to a straight race between the man from Bavaria and the striker from Antwerp then Chelsea supporters will plump for the manager who won them their second Champions League rather than the centre forward who missed the crucial Super Cup penalty against Bayern Munich in 2013.

They like Tuchel. They like it that he looks like a cross between a German synth player and Skeletor from Masters of the Universe; that he outwitted Pep Guardiola three times in seven weeks last year; that he has encouraged young players from the academy; that he has a modern tactical approach and that he has a quick wit and sense of humour. They like that he has sent a clear message to an expensive player who has failed to enthral upon his return.

Some 48 years ago there was a very public falling out between a Chelsea manager and two crowd favourites. Peter Osgood and Alan Hudson were transferred but within nine months Dave Sexton, the man who won Chelsea their first FA Cup, and their first European trophy, was sacked.

“The day when Mears backed Sexton against Hudson and Osgood was the beginning of the end, 20 years in the wilderness continually losing to lesser clubs,” said the famous Chelsea benefactor, the late Matthew Harding.

There is no sense that there would be a corresponding schism if Lukaku departed. But if he wishes, as he said, to rebuild bridges with the support then next Wednesday at White Hart Lane would be a good place to start. The comedy club defending by Tottenham in the first leg this week obscured the reality that Big Rom was a marginal figure, and missed a goal. Redemption Road starts in London N17.

No-vax Djokovic a gift for Aussie PM

Novak Djokovic won’t be feeling the love in Australia right at this moment and, as the poster boy for the anti-vax movement, there will be many who feel that is justified.

Yet we may be left to wonder why the nine-times Australian Open Champion, and one of the finest players of the past century, was given clearance by Australian immigration to travel from Dubai and to play tournament tennis, without being double jabbed, before being pounced on at Tullamarine Airport in Melbourne, and carted off to hotel detention where he awaits a decision on deportation.

His current residence, says his mum, is “for immigrants, full of fleas with horrible food”.

A diplomatic row has broken out between the president of Serbia and the bullish Australian prime minister Scott Morrison who has presided over one of the fiercest lockdown regimes, even between states, among all the democracies of the west.

Unfortunately for Morrison, Omicron is now out of the bag and the myth of zero-Covid is disappearing in the rear view mirror almost as quickly as a cold tinnie at a barbie.

With an election looming it’s a good time to hang tough in a country where citizens like nothing better than to take the rich, famous, and privileged down a peg or two.

Morrison was quickly onto the TV networks with a rousing slogan: “ Rules are rules —especially when it comes to our borders.”

A former opponent, Sam Groth, put it another way: “It spits in the face of every Australian.”

And you know things are bad when even Boris Johnson, 10,500 miles away, gets a cheap headline out of you. Or when Piers Morgan arrives for a tear up.

Of course Djokovic is a famous vaccine sceptic and could solve all his quarantine problems with a couple of injections.

But you wonder whether all Australians were so archly critical when he made significant donations to help with the consequences of the terrible bush fires of 2020, and whether “The Lucky Country” might have cause to regret its clumsy handling and populist political exploitation of one individual case.

Heroes & villains

STAIRWAY TO HEAVEN

The FA Cup

It’s sometimes accused of not being the tournament it once was, but there will be no shortage of romance and nostalgia tonight when National League Chesterfield take on the European champions, Chelsea, a team 91 places ahead of them in the pyramid. On the sidelines for the Spireites will be assistant coach Danny Webb whose father David, now 75, scored the winner in an Old Trafford replay in the legendary final between Chelsea and Leeds United in 1970.

Ed Woodward

The outgoing chief executive of Manchester United and human shield for the Glazers, is moving on and will, no doubt, be glad to see the back of jokes such as the Twitter jibe which says that he was so popular with fans of other clubs that there should be a minute’s applause for him at the next round of Premier League matches.

HELL IN A HANDCART

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

This may be a joke in bad taste, but plenty of Arsenal fans have commented that the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the African Cup of Nations because of Covid-19 is the first positive news about the Gunners captain for many weeks.

Steve Smith

Those who enjoy the travails of the England cricket team in the Ashes will get a smile from the story of the metronomic Australian run getter Steve Smith who was stuck in a lift for an hour last week. Antipodean wags were quick to point out that if only there had been an English batsmen travelling with him he would have got out much quicker.