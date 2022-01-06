Fulham to allow out-of-favour Cyrus Christie leave during transfer window

Cyrus Christie has played just one cup game and lost his place in the Ireland squad during a difficult season for the defender
Cyrus Christie lost his place in the Fulham and Republic of Ireland squads this season. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 15:07
Alan Smith

Fulham head coach Marco Silva said he will do what he can to ensure Cyrus Christie gets a move in the January transfer window.

The 29-year-old full-back has made one League Cup appearance all season after Silva informed him before the campaign that he would not be part of his plans.

Christie, who spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest with Fulham in the Premier League, has since asked the West London club to listen to offers and been so out of favour that he has spent much of the past five months training alone. He also lost his place in the Ireland squad for the most recent international break in November.

Silva said he can appreciate how difficult it must be for Christie to find himself jettisoned to the periphery but pointed to the plethora of options he inherited when replacing Scott Parker last summer and the need to instate a clear hierarchy.

"It’s normal that he wants to play," the former Everton boss said. "From the beginning of the season he knew my opinion about the situation.

“I started the season with five right-backs and this is not normal in a squad. I decided in that period what they will be. Kenny [Tete] and Denis [Odoi] were the first choices for the position and since the market was closed Cyrus was back with us. He played one Carabao game and did well. I respected that but the others, I had made my decision, they were on top and playing more.

“I expect a player like Christie wants to play more and that’s a normal thing. Anything we can do to help him as a club and as a manager we will do because it is a normal decision for him to want to play.”

