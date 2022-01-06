Manchester City rocked by Covid-19 outbreak

Twenty one members of the club's first team bubble - including manager Pep Guardiola - have tested positive for the virus
Pep Guardiola who will miss Manchester City’s FA Cup third-round tie at Swindon on Friday after testing positive for coronavirus.

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 12:36
Colm O’Connor

Pep Guardiola will miss Manchester City's FA Cup third-round tie at Swindon on Friday after testing positive for coronavirus, the Premier League club have announced.

The City manager returned a positive test on Tuesday, as did assistant manager Juanma Lillo, and the pair are now self-isolating.

The club have also reported "a number of other positive cases within the City first-team bubble".

Rodolfo Borrell, another of Guardiola's assistants, will take charge of the team at Swindon.

City have not identified any of the other positive cases but have given details of the number of people affected.

A statement read: "This brings the number of those isolating for Covid-related reasons amongst the group to 21. Of that number, 14 are backroom staff with seven first-team players."

